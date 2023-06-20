Yeh Hai India: Yoga on The High Seas

Yeh Hai India: Capturing Events And Moods Across Our Incredible Country.

IMAGE: Navy personnel perform yoga on board INS Vikramaditya. In the run-up to International Day of Yoga, several naval ships are conducting yoga and meditation sessions on board. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Navy personnel perform yoga on board INS Deepak. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Navy personnel perform yoga at the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Children do yoga against the backdrop of the Taj Mahal on the eve of the International Day of Yoga at Ghadi Chandni village in Agra. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Boys jump in the waters of the Dal Lake on a hot summer day in Srinagar. Photograph: S Irfan/PTI Photo

IMAGE: People cool off on the Rapti river bank on a hot summer day in Gorakhpur. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: An elephant at a flood-affected area amid rain in Tezpur. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Indian bullfrogs in a rain-filled water body in Nadia. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Sand artist Sudarshan Pattanaik creates a sand sculpture with the installation of more than 200 coconuts on the occasion of Jagannath Rath Yatra on Puri beach. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Students of the Gurukul Art School at Lalbaug in south central Mumbai draw President Droupadi Murmu on the eve of her 65th birthday on June 20, 2023. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Five-and-a-half-year-old Prisha Lokesh Nikajoo at the Everest Base Camp, situated at an altitude of 5,364 meters/17,598 feet. Photograph: PTI Photo

