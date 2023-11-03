News
This Ain't The ED Office, Mr Kejriwal

This Ain't The ED Office, Mr Kejriwal

November 03, 2023
November 03, 2023 10:11 IST
Aam Aadmi Party National ConvenorArvind Kejriwal chose to campaign for AAP candidates contesting the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, November 2, 2023, rather than answer a summons from the Enforcement Directorate.

Kejriwal, who is also Delhi's chief minister, wrote to the ED demanding the 'recall' of its summons to him, calling it 'vague, motivated and unsustainable in law'.

The Delhi chief minister's office said in reply to the ED notice, Kejriwal asserted that the summons were 'illegal, politically motivated' and aimed at preventing him from campaigning in the poll-bound states.

 

IMAGE: Arvind Kejriwal with AAP leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at a road show ahead of the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections at Waidhan in Singrauli. All photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Kejriwal in poll mode.

 

 

 

 

IMAGE: 'Like Delhi and Punjab, elect an AAP government and you'll get free electricity, education and health facilities,' Mann told voters during the road show.

 

IMAGE: '90% of Punjab households get zero electricity bills,' Mann said. 'MP has coal and electricity plants but still people here are not getting electricity but that will change with the formation of the AAP government in the state.'

 

IMAGE: Kejriwal told the ED as AAP's national convenor, he is required to travel as a 'star campaigner' of his party to Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Telangana where assembly polls are to be held this month.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

