News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Kejriwal to skip ED summons for campaigning in MP

Kejriwal to skip ED summons for campaigning in MP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 02, 2023 11:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will not appear before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning and will visit Madhya Pradesh for poll campaigning, Aam Aadmi Party sources said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Photograph: ANI Photo

"He will be going to Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli where he will take part in a roadshow along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. He will leave for Madhya Pradesh in a while," a party source said.

 

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

He was supposed to depose at the probe agency's Delhi office at 11 am on Thursday.

Kejriwal on Thursday wrote to the ED, demanding that the probe agency withdraw its notice, summoning him for questioning, claiming it was 'illegal and politically motivated'.

The Delhi Chief Minister's Office said that in reply to the ED notice, Kejriwal has termed it as 'illegal and politically motivated' and aimed at preventing him from campaigning in the poll-bound states.

Kejriwal also alleged that the notice was sent to him at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why Does ED Have So Much Power?
Why Does ED Have So Much Power?
Revealed! How You Are Treated After ED Arrests You
Revealed! How You Are Treated After ED Arrests You
ED attaches Maha ex-MLA's assets worth Rs 152 cr
ED attaches Maha ex-MLA's assets worth Rs 152 cr
India sends notice to Apple in threat alert issue
India sends notice to Apple in threat alert issue
When Modi Met Sheetal Devi
When Modi Met Sheetal Devi
Jamieson's arrival reshapes New Zealand's WC prospects
Jamieson's arrival reshapes New Zealand's WC prospects
ED raids Delhi Minister in money laundering probe
ED raids Delhi Minister in money laundering probe
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

ED raids Delhi Minister in money laundering probe

ED raids Delhi Minister in money laundering probe

'Wrong to allege ED is politically motivated'

'Wrong to allege ED is politically motivated'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances