BSF jawan robs jewellery store with toy gun after gambling losses; held

BSF jawan robs jewellery store with toy gun after gambling losses; held

July 23, 2025 17:23 IST

A Border Security Force constable, who joined the force a month ago, was arrested for robbing a Delhi jewellery store with a toy gun in broad daylight, after allegedly getting inspired by crime shows following losses in online gambling, an official said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The accused, identified as Gaurav Yadav (22), had completed his training in May 2025 after he enrolled in the Border Security Force in 2023, the official added.

Yadav was posted in the BSF in Fazilka, Punjab.

On June 18, a day before the robbery, he took leave and travelled to Delhi, where he planned the heist while waiting to switch trains, deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said in a statement.

 

The incident occurred on June 19 at a jewellery store in Farsh Bazar, when a man entered the store brandishing what appeared to be a pistol and stole four gold bracelets before fleeing on foot.

A case under Section 309(4) (robbery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at the Farsh Bazar Police Station, and an investigation was launched, the DCP added.

The police carried out technical surveillance, analysed multiple CCTV footage, call detail records, and Internet Protocol Detail Record dump data, and raised several queries on the National Intelligence Grid.

"After sustained efforts and detailed analysis, the accused was identified as a BSF constable posted in Fazilka, Punjab. A raid was conducted at his native village in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, where he was apprehended. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime," DCP Gautam said.

According to the police, Yadav allegedly developed a gambling addiction, incurred significant losses, and plotted the robbery after watching crime shows.

"He bought a toy pistol from a local shop and used it to commit the robbery. He later travelled to Meerut, then Lucknow, and finally reached his home in Shivpuri, where he sold two of the stolen bracelets and deposited Rs 2 lakh into a bank account," the DCP added.

The police recovered two gold bracelets from his home and identified the account where the Rs 2 lakh had been deposited.

Gaurav had no prior criminal record, the police noted, adding that further investigation is underway.

