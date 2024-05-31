There's Something About Kangana...

No newbie candidate has had so many star campaigners in the Bharatiya Janata Party come out to canvass votes for her as Kangana Ranaut has had this election.

Even before she filed her nomination in Mandi, the BJP leadership assigned its senior leader in Himachal Pradesh, Jai Ram Thakur, to guide the famously temperamental movie star who is contesting her first election throughout her campaign.

Then came J P Nadda, also a native of Himachal, and BJP president.

In the week before the June 1 election in Mandi arrived Narendra D Modi, the BJP's lead campaigner.

Then hours before campaigning ended in Mandi, the unlikely figure of Nitin Gadkari, who has not been a high profile BJP campaigner like his fellow Cabinet minister Rajnath Singh.

And finally, Yogi Adityanath just before electioneering drew to a close.

Only Amit A Shah kept away from rooting for Kangana in Mandi.

IMAGE: 'Today, I addressed a huge public gathering at the Rath Maidan in Kullu in the dignified presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Hon'ble Yogi Aadityanath ji, former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Mr Jai Ram Thakur ji, State President Mr Rajeev Bindal ji and all other dignitaries.

'This huge crowd is a guarantee that the people of Mandi have decided that one of the 400+ lotuses of the country will also go to power from Mandi with a huge majority,' Kangana's team tweeted. Photograph: Kind courtesy @KanganaTeam/X

IMAGE: The usually unsmiling Yogi with Kangana. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Yogi Adityanath with the BJP's Himachal Pradesh President Rajeev Bindal and Jai Ram Thakur during a public meeting in Kullu on Thursday, May 30, 2024, to endorse Kangana. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Gadkari and Kangana chat during the meeting. Photograph: @KanganaTeam/X

IMAGE: 'Today addressed a grand public meeting organized in Aani in the august presence of Hon'ble Road and Transport Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari ji, former Chief Minister Shri Jai Ram Thakur ji.

'From the zeal and enthusiasm with which the huge crowd has participated in this public meeting, it is clear that the lotus flower is going to bloom at every booth in Aani and the people have decided to make Honorable Modi Ji the Prime Servant again,' Kangana's team tweeted. Photograph: Kind courtesy @KanganaTeam/X

IMAGE: Narendra D Modi with Kangana during a public meeting in Mandi on Friday, May 24, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: BJP) national President J P Nadda, Thakur, Bindal and Kangana at Nachan, in Mandi, May 8, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Nadda, Thakur, Bindal and Kangana at Nachan, in Mandi, May 8, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com