The World Today In Pictures

IMAGE: Miniature models depict European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen shaking hands with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, surrounded by people with European and Ukrainian flags celebrating outside the Independence Monument in Kyiv's Maidan Square, at The 'Mini-Europe' theme park in Brussels, Belgium. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

IMAGE: Pope Francis at the Lac Ste Anne Pilgrimage, an annual pilgrimage that welcomes tens of thousands of Indigenous participants from throughout Canada and the United States each year, at Lac Ste Anne, Alberta, Canada. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

IMAGE: Asylum seeking migrants wait to be transported by US Customs and Border Protection agents, after crossing the Rio Grande river into the US from Mexico, at Eagle Pass, Texas. Photograph: Go Nakamura/Reuters

IMAGE: Wheat grains are seen at a place of a storage destroyed by a Russian military strike in the village of Yulivka, Zaporizhzhia region. Photograph: Dmytro Smolienko/Reuters

IMAGE: Supporters of Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr protest against corruption in Baghdad. Photograph: Ahmed Saad/Reuters

IMAGE: A man holds stacks of bread as he makes his way through a crowd of people queuing for bread outside a bakery in Beirut. Photograph: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com