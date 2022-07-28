News
Rediff.com  » News » The World Today In Pictures

The World Today In Pictures

By Rediff News Bureau
July 28, 2022 14:04 IST
IMAGE: Miniature models depict European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen shaking hands with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, surrounded by people with European and Ukrainian flags celebrating outside the Independence Monument in Kyiv's Maidan Square, at The 'Mini-Europe' theme park in Brussels, Belgium. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Pope Francis at the Lac Ste Anne Pilgrimage, an annual pilgrimage that welcomes tens of thousands of Indigenous participants from throughout Canada and the United States each year, at Lac Ste Anne, Alberta, Canada. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Asylum seeking migrants wait to be transported by US Customs and Border Protection agents, after crossing the Rio Grande river into the US from Mexico, at Eagle Pass, Texas. Photograph: Go Nakamura/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Wheat grains are seen at a place of a storage destroyed by a Russian military strike in the village of Yulivka, Zaporizhzhia region. Photograph: Dmytro Smolienko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Supporters of Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr protest against corruption in Baghdad. Photograph: Ahmed Saad/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A man holds stacks of bread as he makes his way through a crowd of people queuing for bread outside a bakery in Beirut. Photograph: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters
 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
More like this

How Many More Ukrainians Must Die?

How Many More Ukrainians Must Die?

Why These Pix Will Anger Xi Jinping

Why These Pix Will Anger Xi Jinping

