News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Israel 'resumes combat' in Gaza after truce with Hamas expires

Israel 'resumes combat' in Gaza after truce with Hamas expires

December 01, 2023 11:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Israel's military on Friday said it had resumed combat operations in Gaza minutes after a temporary truce with Hamas expired, blaming the militant group for breaking the cease-fire.

IMAGE: An Israeli artillery unit fires from an undisclosed location near the Gaza Strip border, on November 6, 2023. Photograph: Ilan Rosenberg/Reuters

"Hamas violated the operational pause, and in addition, fired toward Israeli territory," the Israeli military said on X, formerly Twitter.

"The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) has resumed combat against the Hamas terrorist organisation in the Gaza Strip."

 

The truce had paused fighting that began on October 7 when Hamas broke through Gaza's militarised border into Israel.

During the truce brokered by Qatar, 80 Israeli hostages were freed in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners.

More than 20 foreigners, most of them Thais living in Israel, were freed outside the scope of the agreement.

According to the initial truce agreement, Israel agreed to halt its military operations in Gaza for four days and emphasised that it would release three Palestinian security prisoners for each of the 50 hostages freed from Gaza.

Further, Hamas also released 17 Thais, one Philippines national and one dual Russian-Israeli national.

However, on Tuesday, Israel and Hamas agreed to extend the temporary truce by two days, paving the way for the release of some 20 more people held hostage by the terror group.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AGENCIES
 
Print this article
Hugs And Tears As Hostages Arrive Home
Hugs And Tears As Hostages Arrive Home
'Hamas is not stupid'
'Hamas is not stupid'
This Is What WAR Looks Like
This Is What WAR Looks Like
India Inc capex growth enters slow lane in H1
India Inc capex growth enters slow lane in H1
Recipe: Bethica's Aloo Bhaat
Recipe: Bethica's Aloo Bhaat
Why Is My Partner So Toxic?
Why Is My Partner So Toxic?
'He's a class player against all types of bowling'
'He's a class player against all types of bowling'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Are you alive? Please tell me you are alive'

'Are you alive? Please tell me you are alive'

Children Of War And The Loss Of Innocence

Children Of War And The Loss Of Innocence

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances