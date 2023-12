Construction of the Ramayan-based Maharishi Valmiki international airport Ayodhya Dham, in Ayodhya, began in February 2022.

Flight operations are planned to commence from January 10, 2024.

Terminal 1, which was developed at a cost of about Rs 1,450 crore (Rs 14.50 billion), is spread over 6,500 square metres and is equipped to serve about 1 million passengers annually.

IMAGE: The Maharishi Valmiki international airport Ayodhya Dham. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The entrance to the airport.

IMAGE: Inside the airport.

IMAGE: Paintings and murals depict the life of Lord Ram at the airport.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com