Rediff.com  » News » The Unstoppable Devotees Of Kedarnath

The Unstoppable Devotees Of Kedarnath

By Rediff News Bureau
May 24, 2022 11:24 IST
Devotees brave bad weather and severe cold for darshan at Kedarnath Dham, Rudraprayag.

Please click on the images for glimpses of devotees at Kedarnath Dham.

IMAGE: Bad weather and severe cold didn't halt the flood of devotees to Kedarnath Dham on Monday, May 23, 2022.
All Photographs: ANI Picture Service/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The temperature dropped suddenly due to snowfall.

 

IMAGE: Devotees brave the severe cold after snowfall.

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
