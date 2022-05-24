The Unstoppable Devotees Of Kedarnath

Devotees brave bad weather and severe cold for darshan at Kedarnath Dham, Rudraprayag.

Please click on the images for glimpses of devotees at Kedarnath Dham.

IMAGE: Bad weather and severe cold didn't halt the flood of devotees to Kedarnath Dham on Monday, May 23, 2022.

All Photographs: ANI Picture Service/ANI Photo

IMAGE: The temperature dropped suddenly due to snowfall.

IMAGE: Devotees brave the severe cold after snowfall.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com