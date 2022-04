Please click on the image for a look at the latest in our Yeh Hai India series: Capturing the events and moods across our incredible country.

IMAGE: Buddhist monks participate in an International Tipitaka Chanting ceremony, praying for World Peace, at the Mahabodhi temple in Bodh Gaya, April 6, 2022.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Photograph curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com