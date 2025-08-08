The Stranded Pilgrim's Progress

Glimpses from India and around the world that will make you smile and cry.
To The Rescue!
IMAGE: State Disaster Response Force and Indo Tibetan Border Police jawans evacuate stranded people to ITBP Matli in Uttarkashi. Photograph: ANI Photo
Chinook Brings Hope
IMAGE: A JCB machine being transported by an Indian Air Force Chinook helicopter to Matli for the cloudburst-affected Harsil valley in Uttarkashi. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: A 125 KV genset being transported by an IAF Chinook helicopter to Matli. Photograph: ANI Photo
NDRF Feeds Flooded
IMAGE: National Disaster Response Force personnel distribute food to flood affected people in Varanasi following the rapid rise in the water level of the Ganga, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo
Photograph: ANI Photo
Wading to Survival
IMAGE: A man and a child, carrying essentials, wade through a neck deep flooded area at Bind Toli in Patna following rise in the Ganga's water level. Photograph: ANI Photo
Relief on Plates
IMAGE: Flood affected people receive food at a community kitchen run by the Bihar government at a relief camp in Patna. Photograph: ANI Photo
Dinner Diplomacy
IMAGE: Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi with Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi Thackeray at the dinner meeting of INDIA bloc leaders in New Delhi. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo
Yadavs Join Dinner
IMAGE: Sonia with Samajwadi Party MPs Akhilesh Yadav, Dimple Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav during the dinner. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo
Rahul Escorts Farooq
IMAGE: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi escorts Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah at the dinner. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo
Pawar Powers Table
IMAGE: Sonia, Rahul, NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar and his daughter NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule during the dinner. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo
'Vote Chori' on the Menu
IMAGE: Rahul delivers a presentation on 'Vote Chori' before the dinner. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo
Rakhis for Dada Modi
IMAGE: Bengali widows make rakhis to be sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Vrindavan. Photograph: ANI Photo
Soren in Rituals
IMAGE: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren during the three-day ritual in Nemra following his father Shibu Soren's funeral. Photograph: @HemantSorenJMM X/ANI Photo
Teachers Get Beaten
IMAGE: Police personnel disperse aspirants of the teacher recruitment examination protesting in Patna to demand the postponement of the upcoming Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test. Photograph: ANI Photo
Present Meets Future
IMAGE: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat meets a little admirer during his visit to the Central Museum in Nagpur. Photograph: ANI Photo
Ruins of Marinka
IMAGE: A drone view shows the ruins of residential buildings in the abandoned town of Marinka (Maryinka) in the Donetsk region, a Russian-controlled area of Ukraine which was destroyed in the course of the Russia-Ukraine war. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters
Flames of Protest
IMAGE: Relatives of hostages kidnapped during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack on Israel by Hamas protest in Tel Aviv, demanding the immediate release of the hostages and the end of the war. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters
Zohran's Gesture
IMAGE: New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani brings water to a journalist who lies on the street at the end of a press conference outside the Federal Plaza in New York City. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters
No Room, Ride the Rooftop
IMAGE: People travel on the rooftop of an overcrowded train in Dhaka. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters
Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff