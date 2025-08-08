The Stranded Pilgrim's Progress

Glimpses from India and around the world that will make you smile and cry.

To The Rescue!

IMAGE: State Disaster Response Force and Indo Tibetan Border Police jawans evacuate stranded people to ITBP Matli in Uttarkashi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Chinook Brings Hope

IMAGE: A JCB machine being transported by an Indian Air Force Chinook helicopter to Matli for the cloudburst-affected Harsil valley in Uttarkashi. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A 125 KV genset being transported by an IAF Chinook helicopter to Matli. Photograph: ANI Photo

NDRF Feeds Flooded

IMAGE: National Disaster Response Force personnel distribute food to flood affected people in Varanasi following the rapid rise in the water level of the Ganga, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Wading to Survival

IMAGE: A man and a child, carrying essentials, wade through a neck deep flooded area at Bind Toli in Patna following rise in the Ganga's water level. Photograph: ANI Photo

Relief on Plates

IMAGE: Flood affected people receive food at a community kitchen run by the Bihar government at a relief camp in Patna. Photograph: ANI Photo

Dinner Diplomacy

IMAGE: Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi with Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi Thackeray at the dinner meeting of INDIA bloc leaders in New Delhi. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

Yadavs Join Dinner

IMAGE: Sonia with Samajwadi Party MPs Akhilesh Yadav, Dimple Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav during the dinner. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

Rahul Escorts Farooq

IMAGE: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi escorts Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah at the dinner. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

Pawar Powers Table

IMAGE: Sonia, Rahul, NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar and his daughter NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule during the dinner. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

'Vote Chori' on the Menu

IMAGE: Rahul delivers a presentation on 'Vote Chori' before the dinner. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

Rakhis for Dada Modi

IMAGE: Bengali widows make rakhis to be sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Vrindavan. Photograph: ANI Photo

Soren in Rituals

IMAGE: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren during the three-day ritual in Nemra following his father Shibu Soren's funeral. Photograph: @HemantSorenJMM X/ANI Photo

Teachers Get Beaten

IMAGE: Police personnel disperse aspirants of the teacher recruitment examination protesting in Patna to demand the postponement of the upcoming Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test. Photograph: ANI Photo

Present Meets Future

IMAGE: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat meets a little admirer during his visit to the Central Museum in Nagpur. Photograph: ANI Photo

Ruins of Marinka

IMAGE: A drone view shows the ruins of residential buildings in the abandoned town of Marinka (Maryinka) in the Donetsk region, a Russian-controlled area of Ukraine which was destroyed in the course of the Russia-Ukraine war. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

Flames of Protest

IMAGE: Relatives of hostages kidnapped during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack on Israel by Hamas protest in Tel Aviv, demanding the immediate release of the hostages and the end of the war. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

Zohran's Gesture

IMAGE: New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani brings water to a journalist who lies on the street at the end of a press conference outside the Federal Plaza in New York City. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

No Room, Ride the Rooftop

IMAGE: People travel on the rooftop of an overcrowded train in Dhaka. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff