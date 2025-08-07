A Hopeful Mother Waits In Uttarakhand

Glimpses from India and around the world that will make you smile and cry.

Hopeful Mother Waits

IMAGE: Kali Devi, 38, a migrant worker from Nepal, waits next to a helipad, hoping for news of her missing children and relatives from Dharali after it was struck by landslides in Bhatwadi village, Uttarakhand. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Painted for Peace

IMAGE: A student with her face painted 'Peace No War' to mark the 80th anniversary of the world's first atomic bomb attack on Hiroshima at the end of World War II, at a peace rally in Mumbai. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

IMAGE: Other students join in, here and below. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

Photograph: Sahil Salvi

Rally for Bengali Identity

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee along with Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim and others leads a protest against alleged branding of migrants as 'Bangladeshis' and demanding the protection of Bengali identity and language in Jhargram. Photograph: ANI Photo

Fight for Vote Right

IMAGE: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju speaks in the Lok Sabha with a poster that says it all. Photograph: Sansad TV/ Video Grab/ANI Photo

Protest Against SIR

IMAGE: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, TMC MP Derek O'Brien and other Opposition MPs protest against the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar outside Parliament. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Seeking OBC Share

IMAGE: A Congress protest seeking 42% OBC reservation in Telangana's local body elections at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Minister Punished

IMAGE: Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gharjaj announces religious punishment for Punjab Minister Harjot Singh Bains (unseen) as he appears before the Akal Takht at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Photograph: ANI Photo

Mother of Many

IMAGE: Selva Brindha, a 33-year-old homemaker from Kattur in Tamil Nadu's Trichy district, who has donated 300.17 litres of breast milk over a span of 22 months, earns an entry in the India Book of Records and the Asia Book of Records as the highest breast milk donor in India. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

The Cat and the Mic

IMAGE: A cat reacts near a container with microphones at the factory of the Soyuz Microphones company in the city of Tula, Russia.

With a team of about 60 workers, the company makes microphones by hand and from scratch at its two-storey Soviet-era factory in a city south of Moscow and exports Russian-made Soyuz microphones to Europe, the United States, China and beyond. Photograph: Evgenia Novozhenina/Reuters

Grief Grips Gaza

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

IMAGE: Mourners at the funeral of Palestinians killed in an overnight Israeli strike in Gaza City. Photograph: Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters

Bedridden by Hunger

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

IMAGE: Palestinian child Huda Abu Al-Naja receives treatment at the malnutrition ward at the Nasser hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip. Photograph: Hatem Khaled/Reuters

Frontline Retaliation

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier fires a D-30 howitzer towards Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine. Photograph: Oleksandr Ratushniak/Reuters

Sadly, Deported!

IMAGE: Rahela, 37, an Afghan woman and certified makeup artist and seamstress, who, along with her two daughters, was deported from Iran, sits inside her father's house in Herat, Afghanistan. Photograph: Sayed Hassib/Reuters

Grounded by Glitch

IMAGE: A traveler awaits delayed luggage after United Airlines grounded flights due to a tech outage at Newark airport, New Jersey, USA. Photograph: Ryan Murphy/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff, Anant Salvi/ Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff