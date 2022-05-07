The Search For Water In UP

Wells, ponds and tanks are drying up in Uttar Pradesh's torrid summer which means that fetching water has become harder as the water levels have fallen.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the water crisis in UP.

IMAGE: A woman walks on a dried pond in Mauharia village in Uttar Pradesh. All photographs: Ritesh Shukla/Reuters

IMAGE: A woman fills a container with water at a municipal water pump on a hot day in Hinauti village, UP.

IMAGE: People fetch water from a pit at an abandoned stone quarry on a hot day in Badama village, UP.

IMAGE: A woman uses her sari to filter water from a pit at an abandoned stone quarry in Badama village.

IMAGE: Women carry containers after filling them with water in Badama village.

IMAGE: Cattle drink water at an abandoned stone quarry on a hot day in Chipiya Abhaipur village, UP.

IMAGE: People take a break while they fetch water from an abandoned stone quarry in Badama village.

