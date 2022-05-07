News
Rediff.com  » News » The Search For Water In UP

The Search For Water In UP

By The Rediff News Bureau
May 07, 2022 08:29 IST
Wells, ponds and tanks are drying up in Uttar Pradesh's torrid summer which means that fetching water has become harder as the water levels have fallen.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the water crisis in UP.

IMAGE: A woman walks on a dried pond in Mauharia village in Uttar Pradesh. All photographs: Ritesh Shukla/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A woman fills a container with water at a municipal water pump on a hot day in Hinauti village, UP.

 

IMAGE: People fetch water from a pit at an abandoned stone quarry on a hot day in Badama village, UP.

 

IMAGE: A woman uses her sari to filter water from a pit at an abandoned stone quarry in Badama village.

 

IMAGE: Women carry containers after filling them with water in Badama village.

 

IMAGE: Cattle drink water at an abandoned stone quarry on a hot day in Chipiya Abhaipur village, UP.

 

IMAGE: People take a break while they fetch water from an abandoned stone quarry in Badama village.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

 
The Rediff News Bureau
 
After power shortage Delhi stares at water crisis
'Parts of India have begun to run out of water'
'21 Indian cities will have zero tap water'
Kohli vs Kane as RCB, SRH scramble for play-off berths
IPL: Delhi aim to solve opening conundrum vs CSK
All state health minsters condemn WHO Covid report
Punjab cops 'held me as if I was a terrorist': Bagga
The War Against Coronavirus

Yeh Hai India: Heat And Snow

It's Raining in North India!

