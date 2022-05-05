News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Yeh Hai India: It's Raining in North India!

Yeh Hai India: It's Raining in North India!

By The Rediff News Bureau
May 05, 2022 11:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Please click on the image for a look at the latest in our Yeh Hai India series: Capturing the events and moods across our incredible country.

 

IMAGE: People walk under umbrellas amid heavy rainfall on Shimla's famous landmark, the Ridge, on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Temperatures are shooting up in central and westeren India, but parts of northern India had a brief respite with unseasonal rainfall on Wednesday, like what the Ridge in Shimla experienced. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Vehicle ply in heavy rainfall in Patiala. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature presentation: Mahipoal Soni/Rediff.com

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
The Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
'Heat wave may abate after May 4'
'Heat wave may abate after May 4'
Yeh Hai India: Elephants Get Thirsty Too
Yeh Hai India: Elephants Get Thirsty Too
Yeh Hai India: Hippos Get Hot Too!
Yeh Hai India: Hippos Get Hot Too!
We are headed for crash: Arundhati on 'India of today'
We are headed for crash: Arundhati on 'India of today'
'What let us down': Dhoni scrutinises CSK loss vs RCB
'What let us down': Dhoni scrutinises CSK loss vs RCB
Raj has 'heartburn' as Uddhav became CM: Sena leader
Raj has 'heartburn' as Uddhav became CM: Sena leader
Moms: 10 Tips For Work-Life Balance
Moms: 10 Tips For Work-Life Balance
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Yeh Hai India: Heat And Snow

Yeh Hai India: Heat And Snow

After power shortage Delhi stares at water crisis

After power shortage Delhi stares at water crisis

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances