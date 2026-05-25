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Home  » News » The Rubios Visit The Taj Mahal

The Rubios Visit The Taj Mahal

By REDIFF NEWS
1 Minute Read

May 25, 2026 12:05 IST

Jeanette and Marco Rubio spent some time at the Taj Mahal in Agra on Monday, May 25, 2026 three days before the United States secretary of state turns 55.

 

Marco Rubio at Taj Mahal

IMAGE: United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Jeanette Rubio during their visit to the Taj Mahal, here and below. Photograph: Julia Demaree Nikhinson/Pool via Reuters

Rubio tours Taj Mahal

Photograph: Julia Demaree Nikhinson/Pool via Reuters

 

Diplomatic Visit To Agra

Rubio tours Taj Mahal

Photograph: Julia Demaree Nikhinson/Pool via Reuters

 

Rubio Family At Taj

Marco Rubio in Agra

Photograph: Julia Demaree Nikhinson/Pool via Reuters

 

Historic Stop During India Tour

Rubio at Taj complex

Photograph: Julia Demaree Nikhinson/Pool via Reuters

 

Rubio with officials at Taj

IMAGE: US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor joins the Rubios during their Taj visit. Photograph: Julia Demaree Nikhinson/Pool via Reuters

 

Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

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