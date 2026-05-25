The Rubios Visit The Taj Mahal

Jeanette and Marco Rubio spent some time at the Taj Mahal in Agra on Monday, May 25, 2026 three days before the United States secretary of state turns 55.
IMAGE: United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Jeanette Rubio during their visit to the Taj Mahal, here and below. Photograph: Julia Demaree Nikhinson/Pool via Reuters
Photograph: Julia Demaree Nikhinson/Pool via Reuters
Diplomatic Visit To Agra
Photograph: Julia Demaree Nikhinson/Pool via Reuters
Rubio Family At Taj
Photograph: Julia Demaree Nikhinson/Pool via Reuters
Historic Stop During India Tour
Photograph: Julia Demaree Nikhinson/Pool via Reuters
IMAGE: US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor joins the Rubios during their Taj visit. Photograph: Julia Demaree Nikhinson/Pool via Reuters
Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff