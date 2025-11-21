Who's The Lady With Donald Trump Jr?

IMAGE: Donald Trump Jr at the Taj Mahal, November 20, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Donald Trump Jr, POTUS's eldest bachcha, visited the Taj Mahal on Thursday en route to a destination wedding in Udaipur.

Don Jr was accompanied by a willowy lady in red, whose identity we can now disclose as Bettina Anderson.

Bettina and Don Jr hooked up after he split up with Kimberly Guilfoyle, who was once married to California Governor (then Los Angeles mayor) Gavin Newsom, one of the Democrats who hopes to challenge the Republican nominee in the 2028 US presidential election.

Vanessa Trump, who Don Jr was married for 13 years from 2005 to 2018 -- is now dating golf legend Tiger Woods. Vanessa and Don Jr's daughter -- POTUS' eldest grandchild -- Kai Trump is a golfer too, making waves on the amateur golfing circuit.

Bettina, who is 39, comes from Florida wealth, is nearly 6 feet tall (minus heels) and worked as a model like Melania Trump before drifting into philantrophy and social causes. Don Jr and she have been an item since August 2024 when he split from Guilfoyle, who his dad appointed US ambassador to Greece earlier this year.

Like some desi pitashrees, POTUS loves to boast about his sons -- Don Jr' business instincts (he now runs the Trump Organisation), Eric's bestseller book, Barron's height (Trump even alluded to Barron when he thanked soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo for attending Tuesday's dinner for Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman at the White House.

Of his two daughters Ivanka and Tiffany, POTUS doesn't say much. Trump, of course, has been effusive about Ivanka's husband Jared Kushner, most recently when the son-in-law helped cook the Gaza deal some weeks ago.

Don Jr has been spoken about as a possible 2028 Republican presidential nominee if J D Vance fails a future loyalty test -- erstwhile loyalists can quickly find them out of favour with Trump; remember what happened to Mike Pence, Veep in his first term?

Father and son are said to be thick now though when the then real estate tycoon split from his first wife Ivana -- Don Jr, Ivanka and Eric's mum -- Don Jr didn't speak to his dad for a year.

Nitin Singh, who was the tour guide when Trump and Melania visited the Taj in February 2020, gave Don Jr and Bettina a history and architectural lesson about the eternal totem to love on Thursday too.