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What Marco Rubio Did In Kolkata...

By REDIFF NEWS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 23, 2026 14:05 IST

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From his arrival at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose international airport with his wife Jeanette to their visit to the Missionaries of Charity, United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio's hours-long trip -- the first by a US secretary of state to Kolkata since 2012 -- underscored shared values of diplomacy, service and partnership.

 

Marco Rubio disembarks with wife Jeanette

IMAGE: Marco and Jeanette Rubio disembark at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose international airport in Kolkata, Saturday, May 23, 2026. Photograph: Julia Demaree Nikhinson/Pool via Reuters

 

Rubio greeted by Ambassador Sergio Gor

IMAGE: Rubio and Jeanette are welcomed by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, here and below. Photograph: Julia Demaree Nikhinson/Pool via Reuters

 

Rubio greeted by Ambassador Sergio Gor

Photograph: Julia Demaree Nikhinson/Pool via Reuters

 

Marco Rubio waves after arrival

IMAGE: Rubio greets the welcoming party at Kolkata airport. Photograph: Julia Demaree Nikhinson/Pool via Reuters

 

Rubio visits Missionaries of Charity

IMAGE: 'Joined US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Kolkata for a visit to the Missionaries of Charity. Moments like these remind us the US-India partnership rests not only on strong policies, but also on shared values and the spirit of selfless service that transcends borders.' Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Missionaries of Charity sisters wave at cavalcade

IMAGE: Nuns from Nirmala Shishu Bhavan children's home at the Missionaries of Charity welcome Rubio's cavalcade. Photograph: Julia Demaree Nikhinson/Pool via Reuters

 

Gor-Jeanette Rubio

IMAGE: Gor speaks with Jeanette Rubio before their departure for New Delhi Photograph: Julia Demaree Nikhinson/Pool via Reuters

 

Marco Rubio

IMAGE: Marco Rubio and Sergio Gor board the aircraft for Delhi at Kolkata airport. Photograph: Julia Demaree Nikhinson/Pool via Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff. Feature presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff

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