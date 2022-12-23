News
The Real Messi-ah...

The Real Messi-ah...

By REDIFF NEWS
December 23, 2022 11:27 IST
IMAGE: The board outside St Michael's Church at Mahim in north central Mumbai often has messages that bring a smile to the faces of drivers and passengers hurrying in thick traffic outside the church which draws worshippers from all faiths to its novena every Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A worker cleans a statue of Jesus Christ at the Sacred Heart Shrine Church in Chennai ahead of Christmas. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A person dressed as Santa Claus during a Christmas procession in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The 'Be A Santa' Christmas event organised by Mumbai's Wockhardt Hospital in association with the Salvation Army at an old age home in the city. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Volunteers dressed as Santa Claus at a Christmas rally held by the joint churches of Jammu. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A lady prepares a soft toy of Santa Claus for sale during Christmas in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
