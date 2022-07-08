'Shocked', 'distressed': World leaders react to attack on Shinzo Abe

A number of world leaders shared their well wishes for former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, who is in a critical condition after being shot during a campaign speech on Friday in western Japan.

IMAGE: Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe lies on the ground after he was shot from behind by a man during an election campaign in Nara, western Japan, on July 8, 2022. Photograph: Kyodo via Reuters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep distress over the attack.

'Deeply distressed by the attack on my dear friend Abe Shinzo. Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family, and the people of Japan,' Modi tweeted.

Former prime minister and Congress leader Dr Manmohan Singh said, "Deeply shocked by the tragic attack on my friend former Prime Minister Abe. My prayers are with him and family."

'Deeply shocked by the news about former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe. Join so many of his friends and admirers in India in praying for him and his family,' tweeted External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar.

Abe was airlifted to a hospital but he was not breathing and his heart had stopped, officials in Japan said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed the attack on Abe 'shocking and unfortunate'.

'The news of attack on former PM of Japan, Shinzo Abe, is extremely shocking and unfortunate. My thoughts are with his family and supporters,' Kejriwal tweeted.

A statement issued by the White House said, 'We are shocked and saddened to hear about the violent attack against former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. We are closely monitoring the reports and keeping our thoughts with his family and the people of Japan.'

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he was 'deeply saddened'.

"I do have to say before we meet how deeply saddened and concerned we are by the news coming from Japan about the attempt on the life of Prime Minister Abe," Blinken said.

"We don't know his condition ... Our thoughts, our prayers, are with his family, with the people of Japan. This is a very, very sad moment and we are awaiting news."

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wrote in a Twitter post, 'Shocking news from Japan that former PM Shinzo Abe has been shot -- our thoughts are with his family and the people of Japan at this time.'

While former PM Scott Morrison wrote, 'PM Abe is a great and wise friend of Australia and one of the most important global leaders of the post-war era. Our prayers are with him, his wife Akie and the people of Japan at this very difficult time.'

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard wrote on Twitter that he deeply regrets the shooting.

'We hope that he can overcome the serious medical situation in which he finds himself,' he wrote.

Former US President Donald Trump shared his well wishes for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on his social media platform Truth Social, calling the shooting 'absolutely devastating news'.

Abe 'was a true friend of mine and, much more importantly, America', Trump wrote.

'This is a tremendous blow to the wonderful people of Japan, who loved and admired him so much. We are all praying for Shinzo and his beautiful family!'