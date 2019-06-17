The meteoric rise of J P Nadda

June 17, 2019 23:03 IST

For Jagat Prakash Nadda, who entered into politics as an Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad activist, the appointment as Bharatiya Janata Party Working President on Monday marks a meteoric rise of a man who is known for his organisational abilities.

IMAGE: BJP president Amit Shah and newly-appointed BJP working president JP Nadda after BJP Parliamentary Board meeting. Photograph: Manvender Vashist/PTI Photo

Under his leadership in 1984, the ABVP for the first time defeated the Students Federation of India at Himachal Pradesh University and he went on to become the students' union president.

The former minister was appointed as the president of the BJP's youth wing -- the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha in 1991.

Born in Patna to a Brahmin family from Himachal Pradesh, Nadda was first elected to the Himachal Pradesh legislative assembly in 1993. He was subsequently re-elected in 1998 and then in 2007.

After Prem Kumar Dhumal formed a government in 2007, he inducted Nadda in his Cabinet, as a minister responsible for forest, environment, science, and technology, from 2008 to 2010.

Nadda did not seek re-election to the legislative assembly in 2012, and instead got elected to the Rajya Sabha. In 2014, during a Cabinet reshuffle, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made him the Union minister of health.

The choice of 59-year-old Nadda has come as a bit of surprise as the party had indicated last week that it could take a call on the issue after the membership drive after about six months.

He was made a member of the BJP Parliamentary Board which is the highest decision-making body of the party and also a member of the Central Election Committee that takes the final decision for both the Lok Sabha and the assembly polls.

Nadda was also chosen by Shah to steer the BJP in the 2019 general elections in Uttar Pradesh where he worked in close coordination with former Gujarat BJP minister Gordhan Zadaphia, and secured 64 seats for the National Demcoratic Alliance.