Parliament staff participated in a cleanliness drive during the Swachhta Pakhwada Swachhta drive on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti.

IMAGE: A parliament worker cleans Mahatma Gandhi's statute on Parliament's premises, October 1, 2023, here and below. All Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Parliament staff clean the area around the Mahatma's statue, October 1, 2023.

