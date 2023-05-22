News
Rediff.com  » News » The Maharaja Is Airborne!

The Maharaja Is Airborne!

By REDIFF NEWS
May 22, 2023 13:26 IST
Tribhuvaneshwar Saran -- or T S -- Singh Deo is a most unusual politician. Apart from being Chhattisgarh's health minister, T S Baba -- as he is known in his assembly constituency Ambikapur -- is also the maharaja of Surguja.

He is also a man of rare passion, as you can see from these photographs when the 70 year old (he will be 71 on October 31) went skydiving in Canberra, Australia.

 

IMAGE: T S Singhdeo is thrilled to skydive. Photograph: Screengrab/@TS_SinghDeo/Twitter/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: T S Baba before getting into the aircraft. Photograph: Kind courtesy Screengrab/@TS_SinghDeo/Twitter

 

IMAGE: T S Baba before taking the leap. Photograph: Kind courtesy Screengrab/@TS_SinghDeo/Twitter

 

IMAGE: And he takes the leap. Photograph: Kind courtesy Screengrab/@TS_SinghDeo/Twitter

 

IMAGE: The maharaja is airborne! Photograph: Kind courtesy Screengrab/@TS_SinghDeo/Twitter

 

IMAGE: T S Baba takes an aerial view of Canberra. Photograph: Kind courtesy Screengrab/@TS_SinghDeo/Twitter

 

IMAGE: It's selfie time high above the Australian capital. Photograph: Kind courtesy Screengrab/@TS_SinghDeo/Twitter

 

IMAGE: T S Baba flies high. Photograph: Kind courtesy Screengrab/@TS_SinghDeo/Twitter

 

IMAGE: It's time to descend now. Photograph: Kind courtesy Screengrab/@TS_SinghDeo/Twitter

 

IMAGE: Heading to terra firma. Photograph: Kind courtesy Screengrab/@TS_SinghDeo/Twitter

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
