Hasnoor Hussain/Reuters captures base jumpers as they leap off the 300 metre high open deck at the Kuala Lumpur Tower during the annual KL Tower International Jump Malaysia 2023.

The 20th event returns after three years due to the COVID-19 break.

Many international and Malaysian jumpers showcased their stunts during the three-day event.

All photographs: Hasnoor Hussain/Reuters

IMAGE: Base jumper Ben Dicko checks his LED-lighted wingsuit before he leaps.

IMAGE: Ready to send a jumper over the duck.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com