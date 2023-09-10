The deadliest earthquakes over past 25 years

More than 2,000 people have been killed so far after a deadly earthquake jolted Morocco in the late evening hours on Friday.

Here's a look at the deadliest earthquakes over the past 25 years:

IMAGE: A general view of damages following a powerful earthquake, in Tahnaout, in Morocco, on September 9, 2023. Photograph: Hannah McKay/ Reuters

February 6, 2023: A magnitude 7.8 earthquake kills more than 21,600 people in Turkey and Syria.

April 25, 2015: Over 8,800 people are killed by a magnitude 7.8 earthquake in Nepal.

March 11, 2011: A magnitude 9.0 quake off the northeast coast of Japan triggers a tsunami, killing more than 18,400 people.

Jan. 12, 2010: In Haiti, over 100,000 people are killed by a magnitude 7.0 quake. Officials figures put the death toll to a whopping 316,000, but the scale of the destruction made an accurate count impossible.

May 12, 2008: Over 87,500 deaths are caused by a magnitude 7.9 quake in eastern Sichuan, China.

May 27, 2006: More than 5,700 people die when a magnitude 6.3 quake hits Indonesia's Java island.

October 8, 2005: A magnitude 7.6 earthquake kills over 80,000 people in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

December 26, 2004: A magnitude 9.1 quake in Indonesia triggers a tsunami in the Indian Ocean, killing about 230,000 people in a dozen countries, including India.

December 26, 2003: A magnitude 6.6 earthquake hits southeastern Iran, causing more than 20,000 deaths.

January 26, 2001: A magnitude 7.6 quake in Gujarat kills about 20,000 people.

August 17, 1999: About 18,000 people are killed as a magnitude 7.6 earthquake hits Izmit, Turkey.