Complete LS poll schedule: Know your voting date

The Election Commission announced on Sunday that Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19, followed by counting of all votes on May 23.
Here's the full phase-wise list of polling dates in all states and Union Territories:
|Lok Sabha 2019 Poll Schedule
|State/UT
|No. of PC
|Phases
|Phase I
|Phase 2
|Phase 3
|Phase 4
|Phase 5
|Phase 6
|Phase 7
|11/04/2019
|18/04/2019
|23/04/2019
|29/04/2019
|06/05/2019
|12/05/2019
|19/05/2019
|Andhra Pradesh
|25
|1
|25
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2
|1
|2
|Assam
|14
|3
|5
|5
|4
|Bihar
|40
|7
|4
|5
|5
|5
|5
|8
|8
|Chhattisgarh
|11
|3
|1
|3
|7
|Goa
|2
|1
|2
|Gujarat
|26
|1
|26
|Haryana
|10
|1
|10
|Himachal Pradesh
|4
|1
|4
|Jammu & Kashmir
|8
|5
|2
|2
|1
|1
|8
|Jharkhand
|14
|2
|3
|4
|4
|3
|Karnataka
|28
|2
|14
|14
|Kerala
|20
|1
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|29
|2
|6
|7
|8
|8
|Maharashtra
|48
|2
|7
|10
|14
|17
|Manipur
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Meghalaya
|2
|1
|2
|Mizoram
|1
|1
|1
|Nagaland
|1
|1
|1
|Odisha
|21
|2
|4
|5
|6
|6
|Punjab
|13
|1
|13
|Rajasthan
|25
|2
|13
|12
|Sikkim
|1
|1
|1
|Tamil Nadu
|39
|1
|39
|Tripura
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Uttar Pradesh
|80
|7
|8
|8
|10
|13
|14
|14
|13
|Uttarakhand
|5
|1
|5
|West Bengal
|42
|7
|2
|3
|5
|8
|7
|8
|9
|A & N Islands
|1
|1
|1
|Chandigarh
|1
|1
|1
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|1
|1
|1
|Daman & Diu
|1
|1
|1
|Lakshadweep
|1
|1
|1
|NCT of Delhi
|7
|1
|7
|Puducherry
|1
|1
|1
|Total PCs
|543
|91
|97
|115
|71
|51
|59
|59
|Which state will take how many phases
|No. of phases
|States going to polls
|1
|Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal, Kerala, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Sikkim, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Andaman and Nicobar, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Lakshadweep, Delhi, Puducherry, Chandigarh
|2
|Karnataka, Manipur, Rajasthan, Tripura
|3
|Assam, Chhattisgarh
|4
|Jharkhand, MP, Maharashtra, Odisha
|5
|Jammu & Kashmir
|7
|Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal
