Complete LS poll schedule: Know your voting date

Last updated on: March 10, 2019 19:30 IST

The Election Commission announced on Sunday that Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19, followed by counting of all votes on May 23.

 

Here's the full phase-wise list of polling dates in all states and Union Territories:

Lok Sabha 2019 Poll Schedule
State/UT No. of PC Phases Phase I Phase 2 Phase 3 Phase 4 Phase 5 Phase 6 Phase 7
      11/04/2019 18/04/2019 23/04/2019 29/04/2019 06/05/2019 12/05/2019 19/05/2019
Andhra Pradesh 25 1 25            
Arunachal Pradesh 2 1 2            
Assam 14 3 5 5 4        
Bihar 40 7 4 5 5 5 5 8 8
Chhattisgarh 11 3 1 3 7        
Goa 2 1     2        
Gujarat 26 1     26        
Haryana 10 1           10  
Himachal Pradesh 4 1             4
Jammu & Kashmir 8 5 2 2 1 1 8    
Jharkhand 14 2       3 4 4 3
Karnataka 28 2   14 14        
Kerala 20 1     20        
Madhya Pradesh 29 2       6 7 8 8
Maharashtra 48 2 7 10 14 17      
Manipur 2 2 1 1          
Meghalaya 2 1 2            
Mizoram 1 1 1            
Nagaland 1 1 1            
Odisha 21 2 4 5 6 6      
Punjab 13 1             13
Rajasthan 25 2       13 12    
Sikkim 1 1 1            
Tamil Nadu 39 1   39          
Tripura 2 2 1 1          
Uttar Pradesh 80 7 8 8 10 13 14 14 13
Uttarakhand 5 1 5            
West Bengal 42 7 2 3 5 8 7 8 9
A & N Islands 1 1 1            
Chandigarh 1 1             1
Dadra & Nagar Haveli 1 1     1        
Daman & Diu 1 1     1        
Lakshadweep 1 1 1            
NCT of Delhi 7 1           7  
Puducherry 1 1   1          
Total PCs 543   91 97 115 71 51 59 59
Which state will take how many phases
No. of phases States going to polls
1 Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal, Kerala, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Sikkim, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Andaman and Nicobar, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Lakshadweep, Delhi, Puducherry, Chandigarh
2 Karnataka, Manipur, Rajasthan, Tripura
3 Assam, Chhattisgarh
4 Jharkhand, MP, Maharashtra, Odisha
5 Jammu & Kashmir
7 Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal

 

