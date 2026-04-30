The Assam Origin Scientist Who Won 'Oscar of Physics' With 376 Others

'Science today is very interconnected, and that helped me become part of the Muon g-2 team.'

IMAGE: Dr Atanu Nath at work, decoding the subtle muon wobble that could point to new physics. All photographs: Kind courtesy Dr Atanu Nath

In a proud moment for Assam, Dr Atanu Nath, Assistant Professor at Tihu College, is among 376 scientists awarded the Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics, widely known as the 'Oscars of Science,' for their work on the Muon g-2 experiment.

"Modern physics has reached a stage where many of the deepest questions can only be addressed collectively," Dr Nath tells Sabir Nishat.

Key Points Assam's Dr Atanu Nath among 376 scientists awarded Breakthrough Prize for contributions to Muon g-2 experiment.

Experiment studies muon magnetic behaviour to test Standard Model and search for potential new physics signals.

Dr Nath contributed to detector calibration systems and served as run coordinator ensuring experiment stability.

Collaboration highlights global teamwork across disciplines including engineering, software, and theoretical physics research.

Scientist hopes recognition inspires students in Northeast India to pursue careers in fundamental scientific research.

IMAGE: Inside the control room: where precision data, constant monitoring, and quiet desks drive breakthroughs in particle physics experiments.

Breakthrough Prize Physics Win

First of all, congratulations. What does this recognition mean to you personally?

Thank you very much. It is deeply humbling and a matter of great gratitude.

At a personal level, it is encouraging to see years of hard work in fundamental science being recognised.

At the same time, this honour belongs to an international collaboration of scientists, engineers, students, and technicians whose combined efforts made the result possible.

No modern precision experiment of this magnitude is the achievement of any one individual.

IMAGE: Mission control for particle physics: scientists track every signal in real time as the Muon g-2 experiment hunts for cracks in our understanding of the universe.

Muon g-2 Experiment Explained

What exactly is the Muon g-2 experiment? Why is it so important?

The Muon g-2 experiment studies the magnetic properties of the muon, which is a heavier cousin of the electron.

When muons move inside a magnetic field, they do not simply travel in circles -- they also 'wobble,' or precess, in a very precise way.

That wobble can be predicted using the Standard Model, our best theory of fundamental particles and forces.

By measuring it with extraordinary precision and comparing it with theory, we can test whether our current understanding of nature is complete.

Even a tiny mismatch may hint at new particles or forces that we have not yet discovered.

IMAGE: Inside the Muon g-2 ring at Fermilab: a giant precision machine tracking tiny particle wobbles that could rewrite the laws of physics.

Quest for New Physics

So does this mean we are close to discovering 'new physics'?

The results are very exciting, it was an unprecedented measurement after all.

At present, the real challenge is to reduce uncertainties in the theoretical calculations, especially those involving the strong force.

If experiment and theory continue to disagree in a statistically robust way, that could become evidence for new physics.

Until then, this remains one of the most fascinating open questions in modern particle physics.

Global Scientific Collaboration

How did your journey from Assam to such a global collaboration unfold?

I come from a modest background in Assam and gradually moved into research through higher studies and international collaborations.

Science today is very interconnected, and that helped me become part of the Muon g-2 team.

I joined the experiment in 2017 and continued till 2020 as a postdoctoral fellow from Italy.

During this time, I also worked as a run coordinator, contributing to the experiment on a daily basis.

The data was analysed and the results were first published in 2021, receiving extensive global coverage from the international media outlets including the BBC, The Telegraph, and others.

What was your specific role in the collaboration?

Whenever a particle like an electron hits the detector, its efficiency drops significantly, introducing an error in the measurement.

My primary focus was the Italian laser calibration system, which was crucial for monitoring the efficiency of the detectors so the experiment could reach its demanding precision goals.

I developed frameworks for data acquisition and real-time visualisation to ensure the health of our detectors.

Later, I served as a Run Coordinator, entrusted with keeping the experiment running smoothly during data-taking.

It was the most hectic job of my life -- sleepless nights, constant decision-making, and immediate responses to unexpected issues -- but it was also when I learned the most, interacting daily with experts from every corner of the project.

The prize has been awarded to 376 scientists. How does collaboration shape modern physics?

Modern physics has reached a stage where many of the deepest questions can only be addressed collectively.

Precision experiments require specialists in detectors, electronics, software, cryogenics, accelerator physics, data analysis, theory, and much more.

No single person can master all of it.

What makes such projects inspiring is that people from different countries, cultures, and backgrounds unite around a common intellectual goal: to understand nature a little better than before. That is one of the finest examples of international cooperation.

IMAGE: Dr Atanu Nath with fellow scientists.

Assam Scientist Inspires Youth

What does this achievement mean for Assam and the Northeast?

I hope it inspires students from the region.

While societal pressure makes many students in Assam aim to become doctors or engineers, more should listen to their natural calling and choose careers in scientific research.

If this recognition encourages even a few young minds to pursue research, I would consider that deeply meaningful.

What message would you like to give to young students?

Trust your curiosity. Choose a path that genuinely excites your mind rather than one chosen only by social pressure or fear.

Success is never guaranteed in any field, but sincere effort in something you truly love brings both growth and meaning.

And never underestimate where you begin. Great journeys often start from very ordinary places.

Finally, what lies ahead for the Muon g-2 experiment?

The Muon g-2 story is entering an especially exciting phase.

Having achieved extraordinary precision at Fermilab, the focus now shifts to two frontiers: sharper theoretical calculations and independent next-generation measurements, particularly at J-PARC in Japan.

If future experiments and theory continue to agree, it will strongly validate the Standard Model at unprecedented depth; if a significant discrepancy reappears, it could point toward entirely new physics beyond our current understanding. Either way, the journey is far from over.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff