The Assamese Scientist Who's Making India Proud

Bringing international recognition to Assam, young scientist Dr Shekhar Suman Borah has been honoured with the prestigious 'University Innovator Award' at the 2026 Texas Innovation Conference & Awards held in the United States.

IMAGE: Dr Shekhar Suman Borah with his award. Photographs: Kind courtesy Dr Shekhar Suman Borah

Key Points Assam-born scientist Dr Shekhar Suman Borah wins the University Innovator Award at the 2026 Texas Innovation Conference in the United States.

Currently a research scientist at the University of Texas, he has been recognised for his impactful innovations with real-world technological applications.

His work spans microelectronics, UAV sensing, artificial intelligence and low-power intelligent systems focused on agriculture solutions.

He previously worked at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, showcasing a strong academic foundation and experience in advanced scientific research domains.

His achievement is being celebrated in Assam as a source of inspiration for the youth and highlights the rising global influence of Indian-origin researchers.

Texas Innovation Conference award

Bringing international recognition to Assam, young scientist Dr Shekhar Suman Borah has been honoured with the prestigious 'University Innovator Award' at the 2026 Texas Innovation Conference & Awards held in the United States.

Dr Borah, currently serving as a research scientist at the University of Texas, received the award for his outstanding contributions as an emerging innovator.

The honour recognises researchers whose work leads to technologies with meaningful real-world applications.

UAV sensing and microelectronics

The conference, hosted across Dallas and Fort Worth, brought together leading innovators, researchers and industry experts to showcase cutting-edge developments across disciplines.

Originally from Tezpur in Assam, Dr Borah's academic and professional journey reflects a blend of scientific excellence and practical innovation.

Prior to moving to the United States, he worked at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), one of India's premier research institutions.

Dr Borah's research spans microelectronics, UAV-based sensing, artificial intelligence and low-power intelligent systems, with a strong focus on applications in agriculture.

His work aims to integrate AI into farming solutions, improving efficiency and sustainability.

IMAGE: Dr Shekhar Suman Borah's award.

University Innovator Award 2026

Experts at the conference noted that such innovations could play a crucial role in addressing global agricultural challenges and enhancing food security.

Speaking after receiving the coveted award, Dr Borah said, "I am honoured to share that I've received the University Innovator Award (2026) at the Texas Innovation Conference & Awards, Texas Christian University, Fort Worth, Texas, USA.

"This recognition reflects the work we've been doing at the Center for Robotics and Intelligent Systems (CeRIS), the University of Texas at Tyler, focused on intelligent systems, AI-driven solutions, and advanced sensing technologies for real-world impact.

"I would like to sincerely thank my mentor, Dr Prabha Sundaravadivel, PhD, with whom I started learning many important aspects of research and innovation.

"Her guidance has played a key role in helping me grow and work toward making a meaningful impact.

"I am also grateful to my collaborators and our team for their constant support.

"A special thanks to my family for always being there for me.

"This is a motivating milestone and I look forward to continuing this journey of research and innovation."

Global recognition for Assam

Back home, his achievement is being widely celebrated as a moment of pride for Assam, with many hailing it as an inspiration for young scientists and students from the region.

Dr Borah's recognition underscores the growing global impact of Indian-origin researchers and highlights how talent from regions like Assam is contributing to advancements in science and technology on the world stage.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff