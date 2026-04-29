HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Get Ahead » The Assamese Scientist Who's Making India Proud

The Assamese Scientist Who's Making India Proud

By SABIR NISHAT
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 29, 2026 09:53 IST

x

Bringing international recognition to Assam, young scientist Dr Shekhar Suman Borah has been honoured with the prestigious 'University Innovator Award' at the 2026 Texas Innovation Conference & Awards held in the United States.

Dr Shekhar Suman Bora with his award

IMAGE: Dr Shekhar Suman Borah with his award. Photographs: Kind courtesy Dr Shekhar Suman Borah

Key Points

  • Assam-born scientist Dr Shekhar Suman Borah wins the University Innovator Award at the 2026 Texas Innovation Conference in the United States.
  • Currently a research scientist at the University of Texas, he has been recognised for his impactful innovations with real-world technological applications.
  • His work spans microelectronics, UAV sensing, artificial intelligence and low-power intelligent systems focused on agriculture solutions.
  • He previously worked at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, showcasing a strong academic foundation and experience in advanced scientific research domains.
  • His achievement is being celebrated in Assam as a source of inspiration for the youth and highlights the rising global influence of Indian-origin researchers.
 

Texas Innovation Conference award

Bringing international recognition to Assam, young scientist Dr Shekhar Suman Borah has been honoured with the prestigious 'University Innovator Award' at the 2026 Texas Innovation Conference & Awards held in the United States.

Dr Borah, currently serving as a research scientist at the University of Texas, received the award for his outstanding contributions as an emerging innovator.

The honour recognises researchers whose work leads to technologies with meaningful real-world applications.

UAV sensing and microelectronics

The conference, hosted across Dallas and Fort Worth, brought together leading innovators, researchers and industry experts to showcase cutting-edge developments across disciplines.

Originally from Tezpur in Assam, Dr Borah's academic and professional journey reflects a blend of scientific excellence and practical innovation.

Prior to moving to the United States, he worked at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), one of India's premier research institutions.

AI-driven agriculture innovation

Dr Borah's research spans microelectronics, UAV-based sensing, artificial intelligence and low-power intelligent systems, with a strong focus on applications in agriculture.

His work aims to integrate AI into farming solutions, improving efficiency and sustainability.

Dr Shekhar Suman Bora's award

IMAGE: Dr Shekhar Suman Borah's award.

University Innovator Award 2026

Experts at the conference noted that such innovations could play a crucial role in addressing global agricultural challenges and enhancing food security.

Speaking after receiving the coveted award, Dr Borah said, "I am honoured to share that I've received the University Innovator Award (2026) at the Texas Innovation Conference & Awards, Texas Christian University, Fort Worth, Texas, USA.

"This recognition reflects the work we've been doing at the Center for Robotics and Intelligent Systems (CeRIS), the University of Texas at Tyler, focused on intelligent systems, AI-driven solutions, and advanced sensing technologies for real-world impact.

"I would like to sincerely thank my mentor, Dr Prabha Sundaravadivel, PhD, with whom I started learning many important aspects of research and innovation.

"Her guidance has played a key role in helping me grow and work toward making a meaningful impact.

"I am also grateful to my collaborators and our team for their constant support.

"A special thanks to my family for always being there for me.

"This is a motivating milestone and I look forward to continuing this journey of research and innovation."

Global recognition for Assam

Back home, his achievement is being widely celebrated as a moment of pride for Assam, with many hailing it as an inspiration for young scientists and students from the region.

Dr Borah's recognition underscores the growing global impact of Indian-origin researchers and highlights how talent from regions like Assam is contributing to advancements in science and technology on the world stage.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

SABIR NISHAT

RELATED STORIES

INSPIRING! Visually Impaired Girl Scores 95% In CBSE
INSPIRING! Visually Impaired Girl Scores 95% In CBSE
Goa's Sadhvi Sail Crowned Femina Miss India World
Goa's Sadhvi Sail Crowned Femina Miss India World
Vikas Khanna: From 'Curry Boy' To TIME 100
Vikas Khanna: From 'Curry Boy' To TIME 100
Divya Singh Makes History Cycling To Everest Base Camp
Divya Singh Makes History Cycling To Everest Base Camp
From Kartrocket To Shiprocket: Journey Of A Unicorn
From Kartrocket To Shiprocket: Journey Of A Unicorn

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Xavier To Banganapalli: Which Mango Grows Where

webstory image 2

8 Stunning Indian Forts That Became Stunning Hotels

webstory image 3

Say Cheese: India's Own 9 Special Varieties

VIDEOS

PM flags off Banaras-Pune, Ayodhya-Mumbai weekly Amrit Bharat Exp trains0:56

PM flags off Banaras-Pune, Ayodhya-Mumbai weekly Amrit...

Ganga Expressway: 594 km mega corridor ready for inauguration1:40

Ganga Expressway: 594 km mega corridor ready for...

WATCH: Deepika Padukone's First Public Appearance After Baby News0:31

WATCH: Deepika Padukone's First Public Appearance After...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO