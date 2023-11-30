News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » The 2023 Telangana Election Sentimeter

The 2023 Telangana Election Sentimeter

By Rediff Labs
November 30, 2023 09:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Polling is underway to elect 119 members of the Telangana Legislative Assembly, with voters queuing up to exercise their franchise amid tight security.

As many as 2,290 contestants are in the fray, including Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, his minister-son K T Rama Rao, state Congress president A Revanth Reddy and Bharatiya Janata Party Lok Sabha members Bandi Sanjay Kumar and D Arvind.

Below is the sentiment meter for the state, created by Rediff Labs.

 

Based on 2018 results, the sentimeter gives an edge to the Bharata Rashtra Samiti. However, there are six swing seats.

Move your pointer to know the changes in number of seats when vote percentage shifts.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Labs
 
Print this article
580 Crorepatis Fighting Telangana Polls
580 Crorepatis Fighting Telangana Polls
Telangana: Only 222 Women Candidates
Telangana: Only 222 Women Candidates
Youth Candidates Dominate Telangana Polls
Youth Candidates Dominate Telangana Polls
Take The Bollywood Quiz NOW!
Take The Bollywood Quiz NOW!
91% drop in Indian visas to Canadians this year!
91% drop in Indian visas to Canadians this year!
Exclusive! 'Trapped workers played cricket'
Exclusive! 'Trapped workers played cricket'
Why MI Went All Out For Hardik Pandya
Why MI Went All Out For Hardik Pandya
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Will Power Decide Telangana Victor?

Will Power Decide Telangana Victor?

Can KCR Score A Hat-Trick?

Can KCR Score A Hat-Trick?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances