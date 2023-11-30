The 2023 Telangana Election Sentimeter

Polling is underway to elect 119 members of the Telangana Legislative Assembly, with voters queuing up to exercise their franchise amid tight security.

As many as 2,290 contestants are in the fray, including Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, his minister-son K T Rama Rao, state Congress president A Revanth Reddy and Bharatiya Janata Party Lok Sabha members Bandi Sanjay Kumar and D Arvind.

Below is the sentiment meter for the state, created by Rediff Labs.

Based on 2018 results, the sentimeter gives an edge to the Bharata Rashtra Samiti. However, there are six swing seats.

Move your pointer to know the changes in number of seats when vote percentage shifts.