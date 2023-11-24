News
Rediff.com  » News » The 2023 Rajasthan Election Sentimeter

The 2023 Rajasthan Election Sentimeter

By Rediff Labs
November 24, 2023 18:02 IST
Rajasthan is all set to vote on Saturday to elect members of a new assembly with the Bharatiya Janata Party aiming to unseat the ruling Congress, which is fighting hard to change the trend of alternate governments in the state.

 

Below is the sentiment meter for the state, created by Rediff Labs.

As many as 1,862 candidates are in the fray with the number of voters being 5,25,38,105. These include 1,70,99,334 voters in the age group of 18-30, and of them, 22,61,008 are new voters in the 18-19 age group.

Based on 2018 results, the sentimeter gives an edge to the Congress. However, there are as many as 13 swing seats that can turn the results.

Move your pointer to know the changes in number of seats when vote percentage shifts.

