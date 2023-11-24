Only 183 Women Contesting Rajasthan Polls

IMAGE: Polling officials at a distribution centre in Bharatpur, November 24, 2023, to collect EVMs and other election materials on the eve of the Rajasthan assembly elections. Photograph: ANI Photo

Rajasthan goes to the polls on Saturday, November 25. 1,875 candidates will contest the polls for 200 seats.

Data collected by the Association for Democratic Reforms reveal there are 1,692 men and only 183 women in the electoral fray.

Rajasthan has 5,26,23,194 voters of which 2,73,96,808 are men and 2,52,25,787 are women. There are 599 third gender voters.

The smallest constituency going to the polls is Kishanpole (191,835 electors); the largest is Jhotwara (423,177 voters).

The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded candidates in all 200 constituencies while the Congress has fielded 199 candidates.

