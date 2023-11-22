651 Crorepati Candidates In Rajasthan

IMAGE: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Sachin Pilot campaign for the party in Mahari, Rajasthan, November 20, 2021. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajasthan PCC/Twitter

Rajasthan will vote on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

There are 1,875 candidates in the fray for 200 seats.

Financial Background

The data accessed by Association for Democratic Reforms of the contesting candidates show 651 candidates are crorepati candidates.

The most number of crorepati candidates are fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party (176), while the Congress has fielded 167 crorepati candidates.

Candidates With Criminal Cases

326 candidates have declared criminal cases.

Of these, 236 candidates have serious criminal cases registered against their names.

The BJP has fielded the most number of candidates with criminal cases (61) while the Congress has fielded 47.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com