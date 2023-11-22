651 Crorepati Candidates In Rajasthan

Rajasthan will vote on Saturday, November 25, 2023.
There are 1,875 candidates in the fray for 200 seats.
Financial Background
The data accessed by Association for Democratic Reforms of the contesting candidates show 651 candidates are crorepati candidates.
The most number of crorepati candidates are fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party (176), while the Congress has fielded 167 crorepati candidates.
Candidates With Criminal Cases
326 candidates have declared criminal cases.
Of these, 236 candidates have serious criminal cases registered against their names.
The BJP has fielded the most number of candidates with criminal cases (61) while the Congress has fielded 47.
