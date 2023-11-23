Rajasthan: Youth Power Dominates Candidates

IMAGE: A meeting addressed by Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ahead of Saturday's assembly elections in Rajasthan at Shahpura in Jaipur, November 22, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Rajasthan will vote on Saturday, November 25, 2023, to elect 200 members to the state assembly.

1,875 candidates are in the electoral fray.

Data collected by Association for Democratic Reforms on the candidates show a maximum number of candidates (482) fall in the 31 to 40 years age group.

There are eight candidates in the 81 to 85 years age group.

The education profile of the candidates reveal 323 graduates and 316 post graduates in the electoral contest.

