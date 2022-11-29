The 2022 Gujarat election sentiment meter

Gujarat is all set to witness a three-cornered fight with the Bharatiya Janata Part, the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party in the fray.

The two-phase assembly elections will be held on December 1 and 5 while the counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

Rediff Labs analysed the 2017 assembly election results merged with 2019 Lok sabha election result are to develop a Sentiment Meter for the 2022 electoral battle.

A mathematical model is used to calculate how seat distribution will be altered as sentiment/percentage of votes towards a contesting political party changes. Based on the change, each constituency is marked with the winning party.

A swing represents that the victory margin is close to the runner-up party.

Move the pointer on the Sentiment Meter (depending on who you think will get more votes) towards the political parties to see how the outcome is likely to change.

For more data driven journalism, check out Rediff Labs.