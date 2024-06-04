Tharoor remains Thiruvananthapuram's favourite with 4th win

It was only 15 years ago that Shashi Tharoor, a renowned UN diplomat at the time, entered Indian politics by contesting as a Congress candidate from the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat.

IMAGE: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor speaks to the media during a door-to-door campaign ahead of the sixth phase of Lok Sabha Polls, in Gurugram, Haryana, May 22, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Ever since, he has remained Thiruvananthapuram preferred MP, winning four elections on the trot, including the closely fought battle with Bharatiya Janata Party's Rajeev Chandrasekhar in 2024. This could well be his swansong from the capital segment.

Before filing his nomination for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls seeking mandate for a fourth consecutive term, Tharoor had indicated that this would be his last election from Thiruvananthapuram.

Before embarking on his political journey, Tharoor's only known election experience as a candidate was his run for the position of UN Secretary-General in 2006, in which he finished second.

Since his entry into Indian politics after winning from Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat in the 2009 polls, he has been an active participant in political discourse, making constructive contributions and sometimes courting controversies.

Despite such controversies--one of which was the row surrounding his wife's death--the people of Thiruvananthapuram voted for the suave Tharoor in the 2014 and 2019 general elections, making him their representative in Lok Sabha.

A strong advocate of internal democracy in the Congress party, Tharoor had contested for the post of president of the All India Congress Committee last year but lost to veteran Mallikarjun Kharge, who fought the organisational polls with the blessings of the Gandhi family.

Tharoor was later nominated to the Congress Working Committee, the highest decision-making body of the grand old party.

Representing Thiruvananthapuram, a politically diverse area, in the lower house, Tharoor initially faced the challenge of appealing to many different voters and overcoming linguistic, cultural, and ideological differences.

His election campaigns used his international experience, academic background, and vision for progressive change.

Tharoor's skillful communication and ability to connect with voters were key to his electoral success.

As a parliamentarian, Tharoor used his diplomatic skills and intellectual capacity to argue for policies that matched his vision of a more inclusive and prosperous India.

His speeches in Parliament and public engagements drew a lot of attention, strengthening his position as a key figure in the Congress party.

His ability to balance national and local interests earned him praise from both supporters and critics.

However, Tharoor's political journey has not been without controversies and challenges.

Allegations of his involvement in the IPL cricket controversy and his outspoken nature on social media have put him in trouble.

Yet, Tharoor's personal appeal and commitment to serve the people have helped him navigate through turbulent times.