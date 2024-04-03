News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » The alternative to PM Modi is...: Shashi Tharoor

The alternative to PM Modi is...: Shashi Tharoor

Source: PTI
April 03, 2024 14:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday said the question of who could be an alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "irrelevant" as in a parliamentary system people are not electing an individual but a party or a coalition of parties.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

He said the alternative to Prime Minister Modi is a group of experienced, capable and diverse leaders who will be responsive to people's problems and not driven by individual ego.

 

In a post on X, Tharoor said, "Yet again a journalist has asked me to identify an individual who is the alternative to Mr Modi. The question is irrelevant in the parliamentary system."

"We are not electing an individual (as in a presidential system), but a party, or coalition of parties, that represents a set of principles and convictions that are invaluable to preserve India's diversity, pluralism and inclusive growth," the MP from Thiruvananthapuram said.

"The alternative to Mr Modi is a group of experienced, capable and diverse Indian leaders who will be responsive to people's problems and not driven by individual ego," Tharoor asserted.

Which specific person they will choose to be the prime minister is a secondary consideration, the Congress Working Committee member said.

"Protecting our democracy and diversity comes first," Tharoor asserted.

Tharoor is seeking a record fourth term from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'BJP's wish of being the only party not possible'
'BJP's wish of being the only party not possible'
What if it is not Modi vs Rahul in 2024?
What if it is not Modi vs Rahul in 2024?
'We laid foundation for alternative to Modi'
'We laid foundation for alternative to Modi'
Former Bihar Dy CM has cancer, will skip LS polls
Former Bihar Dy CM has cancer, will skip LS polls
Bright, Bold Aishwarya
Bright, Bold Aishwarya
Wickets or pace? Mayank reveals his bowling mantra
Wickets or pace? Mayank reveals his bowling mantra
BJP sues Atishi over 'join us or face arrest' claim
BJP sues Atishi over 'join us or face arrest' claim
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

How INDIA Can Counter Modi's Popularity

How INDIA Can Counter Modi's Popularity

'You don't need a face to match Modi'

'You don't need a face to match Modi'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances