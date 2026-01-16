Thank you Maharashtra, says Modi after civic poll win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday thanked the people of Maharashtra for blessing the National Democratic Alliance's agenda of pro-people governance after the results of the municipal corporation polls projected massive wins for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led ruling alliance.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

According to the trends shown by television channels for 210 out of the 227 seats in Mumbai, the BJP is leading in 90 seats and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in 28 electoral wards.

The Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party, which contested separately, is leading in three wards.

In the opposition camp, the Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray and its ally, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), are leading in 57 and nine wards respectively.

The Congress, which contested in alliance with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, is ahead in 15 wards, and others in eight.

'Thank you Maharashtra! The dynamic people of the state bless the NDA's agenda of pro-people good governance,' Modi said in a post on X.

The prime minister said the results of various municipal corporation elections indicate that the NDA's bond with the people of Maharashtra has further deepened.

'Our track record and vision for development have struck a chord. My gratitude to the people across Maharashtra. This is a vote to add momentum to progress and celebrate the glorious culture the state is associated with,' Modi said.

The prime minister said he was very proud of every NDA karyakarta who worked tirelessly among people across Maharashtra.

'They talked about our alliance's track record, highlighted our vision for the coming times and also effectively countered the lies of the Opposition. My best wishes to them,' Modi said.