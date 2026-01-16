HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Maharashtra civic polls: Congress leads as Latur stands by Deshmukh legacy

Maharashtra civic polls: Congress leads as Latur stands by Deshmukh legacy

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
January 16, 2026 15:11 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party was leading in the elections to the municipal corporations of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, and Nanded in Maharashtra's Marathwada, while the Congress dominated the Latur civic body in the region, according to early trends.

IMAGE: Actor Riteish Deshmukh (right) campaigns for his brother and Congress candidate from Latur (Rural), Dhiraj Deshmukh. Photograph: Courtesy, Dhiraj Vilasrao Deshmukh/Instagram

Of the 115 seats in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, BJP candidates were ahead in 22, followed by Shiv Sena, led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, in 19 seats, as per the trends reported by Marathi channels. There was no official confirmation from the State Election Commission.

Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis E Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) had taken the lead in 14 seats. Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) was leading in 10 seats, while Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's NCP was ahead in two seats.

 

In Jalna, which became Maharashtra's 29th municipal corporation in 2023, former Congress leader and ex-MLA Kailas Gorantyal's switch to the BJP appears to have helped the latter. Of the 65 seats in the Jalna civic body, the BJP was leading in 19 seats, while the Congress, which has an MP from the area, was ahead in three seats.

Of the 70 seats in Latur, the Congress was surging ahead in 30 seats, followed by the BJP in 17, according to TV reports. Independent candidates were ahead in five seats.

In the run-up to the elections, state BJP chief Ravindra Chavan had sparked a controversy after he said that the memories of late Vilasrao Deshmukh, former chief minister, would be wiped out from his hometown Latur. He later apologised for his statement.

In Parbhani Municipal Corporation, Sena (UBT) was leading in 23 of the 65 seats in the civic body, followed by Congress in 8 seats.

In Nanded, the BJP was leading in 20 of the 81 seats, while Shiv Sena was ahead in five. The Congress was leading in 12 seats, according to early trends reported by television channels.

