BJP-led alliance ahead in BMC elections, Shinde's Sena in Thane

The Bharatiya Janata Party and ally Shiv Sena were ahead in high-stakes Mumbai municipal corporation elections as per early trends, after counting of votes began Friday.

IMAGE: aharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with his family shows their inked finger after casting vote for municipal corporation elections, in Nagpur. Photograph: ANI Photo

While there was no official confirmation from the State Election Commission, TV channels said BJP was leading in 16 of the 227 wards in Mumbai, while Shiv Sena, led by Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, was ahead in 10 wards.

The counting of votes began at 10 am.

The Thackeray cousins, who reunited after two decades ahed of Thursday's poll, were behind the ruling alliance in Mumbai, with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-UBT ahead in 10 and Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena ahead in 6 seats.

In Thane, Shinde's stronghold, his party was leading in nine of the 131 wards, ahead of ally BJP which was ahead in six wards, TV channels reported.

In Pune, the BJP appeared to dominate ally NCP. The saffron party was leading in 32 of the 165 wards, whereas the NCP, led by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar was leading in 14 seats.

Exit polls have predicted a sweep for the ruling Mahayuti alliance in the elections to 29 municipal corporations held on Thursday.

Follow latest numbers HERE

A voter turnout of 52.94 per cent was recorded in the Mumbai civic polls, down from 55.53 per cent in the last elections in 2017, officials said on Friday.

In the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, whose annual budget is over Rs 74, 400 crore, elections were held after a four-year delay.

These were the first BMC polls since the 2022 split in the Shiv Sena when Eknath Shinde, now Deputy Chief Minister, broke away with a majority of the party's MLAs and allied with the BJP to become the chief minister.

The undivided Shiv Sena held sway over India's richest civic body for 25 years (1997-2022).

In a significant political turn of events ahead of the elections, Uddhav and Raj Thackeray reunited last month even as rival NCP factions forged a local alliance in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Elections to the 29 municipal corporations were held after a gap of several years, with terms of most of them having ended between 2020 and 2023. Of these, nine fall in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the most urbanised belt in India.

Voting took place in these municipal corporations: Mumbai, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Solapur, Amravati, Akola, Nashik, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune, Ulhasnagar, Thane, Chandrapur, Parbhani, Mira-Bhayandar, Nanded-Waghala, Panvel, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Latur, Malegaon, Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad, Jalgaon, Ahilyanagar, Dhule, Jalna and Ichalkaranji.