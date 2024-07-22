Glimpses outside the White House, from Rehoboth Beach in Delaware, where he is recovering from COVID-19, and Times Square in Manhattan after US President Joe Biden announced he is stopping his bid for re-election.

IMAGE: A child holds a placard says 'Great President true patriot! as people gather outside the White House after Biden announced he is stopping his bid for re0-election. Photograph: Kevin Mohatt/Reuters

IMAGE: Children hold placards, one of which says 'Thank you Joe! For everything'. Photograph: Kevin Mohatt/Reuters

IMAGE: A person holds a placard says 'Bye Joe!, the other kept on the side says 'Kamala Harris for the people'. Photograph: Kevin Mohatt/Reuters

IMAGE: A placard says 'Dedicated Public servant, Thank you Joe'. Photograph: Kevin Mohatt/Reuters

IMAGE: A lady holds a placard says 'Thank you Joe!' Photograph: Kevin Mohatt/Reuters

IMAGE: Placards on a vehicle in support of Biden says 'Thank you Joe' and 'We stand on your shoulders' in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Photograph: Ken Cedeno/Reuters

IMAGE: A news ticker in Times Square in Manhattan announces that Biden is dropping his re-election bid. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

A Day Earlier

IMAGE: A day earlier, July 20, 2024, protestors outside the White House demanded Biden withdraw from the 2024 election race.

The placards said 'Pass the torch save the democracy', 'Pass the torch Joe', 'Country over self Pass the torch', 'Please save us from Trump, Don't act like Trump'. Photograph: Allison Bailey/Reuters

IMAGE: This placard says 'We Love you but it's time #PassTheTorch'. Photograph: Allison Bailey/Reuters

IMAGE: This placard says rather cryptically, 'Thank you Next'. Photograph: Allison Bailey/Reuters

IMAGE: Katherine Meyer chants during the protest with a placard saying 'Joe it's time to go!' Photograph: Allison Bailey/Reuters

Photograph curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com