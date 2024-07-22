News
I'll have to do it a 4th time: Trump reacts to Biden dropping out

I'll have to do it a 4th time: Trump reacts to Biden dropping out

By Lalit K Jha
July 22, 2024 10:06 IST
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump hit out at incumbent United States President Joe Biden for ending his reelection campaign and claimed that "everybody around Biden, including his doctors, knew that he was not capable of running for or being president".

IMAGE: Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump gestures during the campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan on July 20, 2024. Photograph: Tom Brenner/Reuters

His scathing remarks came after Biden (81), in a stunning decision on Sunday, announced that he was withdrawing from the race to be the next president in 2024 and endorsed Harris, who is of both Indian and African origin, as the Democratic Party's new nominee.

Biden's decision to nominate Harris (59) follows weeks of intense pressure from fellow Democrats after his disastrous presidential debate performance against his Republican rival and former US president Donald Trump last month.

Trump also doubted that Biden was suffering from COVID-19.

In a post on social media platform "Truth Social", Trump said, "So we are forced to spend time and money on fighting Crooked Joe Biden, he polls badly after having a terrible debate, and quits the race. Now we have to start all over again."

"Shouldn't the Republican Party be reimbursed for fraud in that everybody around Joe, including his doctors and the fake news media, knew he was not capable of running for, or being, President? Just askin'?" he said.

"Crooked Joe just got knocked out, so now I'll have to do it a FOURTH TIME!!!” the former US president said.

 

Trump said his debate with Biden, whom he described as the "worst" president in the history of the United States, was slated to be broadcast on ABC, sometime in September.

"Now that Joe has, not surprisingly, quit the race, I think the Debate, with whomever the Radical Left Democrats choose, should be held on FoxNews, rather than very biased ABC. Thank you!” Trump said.

In another post, Trump (78) said, "Does anybody really believe that Crooked Joe had Covid? No, he wanted to get out ever since June 27, the night of the debate where he was completely obliterated."

"That was the big moment in Joe Biden's demise. That was the point in time when Joe was revealed for what he is, an incompetent man who should never have been President. Joe Biden is not fit to serve - He is destroying our Country!" he said.

Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on July 17 which led to halting his campaign at a critical juncture in the presidential election when he was facing increasing pressure about his health and concerns about his viability as a candidate. He returned to his home in Delaware and isolated himself.

It's unclear where and when the president contracted COVID-19. But the sudden diagnosis has placed him behind closed doors.

"Crooked Joe Biden is the worst president, by far, in the history of our nation. He has done everything possible to destroy our country, from our southern border to energy dominance, national security, international standing and so much more," Trump said.

"He was annihilated in an earth-shattering debate and now the corrupt and radical Democrats are throwing him overboard. He was not fit to serve from the very beginning, but the people around him lied to America about his complete and total mental, physical, and cognitive demise. Whoever the Left puts up now will just be more of the same. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Trump said on social media.

In another post, he claimed that Biden was not fit to run for President or to serve.

"He only attained the position of President by lies, fake news, and not leaving his basement... Look what he has done to our country, with millions of people coming across our border totally unchecked and unvetted, many from prisons, mental institutions and record numbers of terrorists. We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly," Trump added.

Lalit K Jha
