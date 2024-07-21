News
Joe Biden quits presidential race 'in best interest of party, country'

Joe Biden quits presidential race 'in best interest of party, country'

By Lalit K Jha
Last updated on: July 22, 2024 00:08 IST
Embattled US President Joe Biden on Sunday announced that he will end his candidacy for re-election in 2024, saying "it is in the best interest of my party and the country".

IMAGE: US President Joe Biden in the presidential debate, June 27, 2024. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

Biden's decision follows weeks of intense pressure from fellow Democrats after his disastrous presidential debate performance against his Republican rival and former US president Donald Trump last month.

The 81-year-old president's decision comes four months before Americans go to the polls on November 5.

"It has been the greatest honour of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term," Biden, said in a message to fellow Americans in a six-paragraph open letter posted on social media.

Such a decision from Biden comes amid a visible deterioration in his health. The president is currently in self-isolation at his Delaware residence after he tested positive with Covid-19.

 

Biden said he will speak to the nation later this week in more detail about his decision.

“For now let me express my deepest gratitude to all those who have worked so hard to see me re-elected. I want to thank Vice President Kamala Harris for being an extraordinary partner in all this work. And let me express my heartfelt appreciation to the American people for the faith and trust you have placed in me,” Biden said.

In his one-page letter, Biden said over the past three and a half years, we have made great progress as a nation.

“Today, America has the strongest economy in the world. We have made historic investments in rebuilding our nation in lowering prescription drug costs for seniors, and in expanding affordable health care to a record number of Americans.”

He noted that his administration has provided critically needed care to millions of veterans exposed to toxic substances. His administration also passed the first gun safety law in 30 years.

He also noted that his administration passed the most significant climate legislation in the history of the world. “America has never been better positioned to lead than we are today,” he said.

“I know none of this could have been done without you, the American people. Together, we overcame a once in a century pandemic and the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. We've protected and preserved our Democracy. And we've revitalised and strengthened our alliance around the world,” Biden said.

In a letter posted to his social media account, Biden, currently isolating at his home in Delaware because of Covid, said it had been the greatest honour of his life to serve as president.

"And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling the duties as President for the remainder of my term".

Biden said in his statement he would address the nation on the matter next week.

President Biden thanked his Vice President Kamala Harris, saying she was an "extraordinary partner". Biden, however, did not explicitly did not endorse Harris, his running mate.

“It has been the greatest honour of my life to serve as your President,” he wrote.

Lalit K Jha in Washington, DC
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
