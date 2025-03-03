Thank US, but we need security guarantees: Zelenskyy in new post

Days after a tense exchange with President Donald Trump at the White House, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reiterated his gratitude to the United States while emphasising the need for security guarantees to end the war with Russia.

IMAGE: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy listens to questions during a meeting with members of the media on the outskirts of London, on March 2, 2025. Photograph: Carlos Jasso/Reuters

In a video message posted on Monday, Zelenskyy addressed the people of Ukraine, acknowledging the unwavering support from the US and underlining the critical role of security assurances in achieving lasting peace.

"Of course, we understand the importance of America, and we are grateful for all the support we've received from the United States. There has not been a day when we haven’t felt gratitude. It’s gratitude for the preservation of our independence—our resilience in Ukraine is based on what our partners are doing for us and for their own security," Zelenskyy said.

The statement followed his participation in a key summit on the Russia-Ukraine war held in London, where he noted growing unity among European nations in supporting Ukraine.

"As a result of these days, we see clear support from Europe. Even more unity, even more willingness to cooperate," Zelenskyy stated in his post.

"Everyone is united on the main issue -- for peace to be real, we need real security guarantees. And this is the position of all of Europe -- the entire continent, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Türkiye."

Reiterating his stance, he stressed that security assurances are the cornerstone of achieving peace rather than prolonging conflict.

"What we need is peace, not endless war. And that's why we say security guarantees are the key to this," he concluded.

Zelenskyy's remarks come amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and as Ukraine continues to rally international support to counter Russian aggression.