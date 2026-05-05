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Thane Court Acquits Three In 2015 Trafficking Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 05, 2026 18:39 IST

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A special court in Thane acquitted three individuals in a 2015 human trafficking case, highlighting the importance of victim testimony and conclusive evidence in prosecuting such crimes.

Photograph: Pixabay

Photograph: Pixabay

Key Points

  • Thane court acquits three individuals in a 2015 human trafficking case.
  • The prosecution failed to examine the minor victim, a key witness in the case.
  • The court cited the absence of the victim's testimony as a critical factor in the acquittal.
  • Lack of evidence proving the premises were used as a brothel contributed to the decision.
  • The prosecution also failed to prove the location was near a religious place, as required by law.

A special court in Maharashtra's Thane district has acquitted three persons in a 2015 human trafficking case, stating that the prosecution failed to examine the minor victim, who was allegedly forced into prostitution, to substantiate the charges.

Key Reasons For Acquittal In Trafficking Case

Additional sessions judge D S Deshmukh acquitted Radheshyam alias Raju Brajkishore Nath, Kamala Ajay Dadhich, and Geeta Gopal Rana of charges under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (PITA), and the POCSO Act, 2012.

 

According to the prosecution, the police raided a flat in the Hatkesh area of Mira Road on March 16, 2015, rescued a minor girl and seized cash and mobile phones.

Lack Of Key Witness Testimony

Five prosecution witnesses, including the complainant and investigating officers, were examined during the trial. However, the victim and the decoy customer failed to appear in court to give evidence.

"In the absence of the testimony of the victim and bogus customer, it is difficult to hold that the accused had bought and sold the minor victim girl to the male customer with the intent that she would be employed or used for the purpose of prostitution," the court stated.

Insufficient Evidence Of Brothel Activity

It further observed that the prosecution had failed to produce conclusive evidence to prove that the premises were used as a brothel or that the location fell within 200 meters of a religious place.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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