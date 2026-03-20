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Thane Court Acquits Five in 2018 Murder Case Due to Lack of Evidence

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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March 20, 2026 20:26 IST

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Five men have been acquitted in a 2018 kidnapping and murder case in Thane, Maharashtra, after the court found the prosecution's circumstantial evidence to be insufficient, raising questions about the investigation.

Photograph: Pixabay.com

Photograph: Pixabay.com

Key Points

  • A Thane court acquitted five men in a 2018 kidnapping and murder case due to insufficient evidence.
  • The prosecution's case relied on circumstantial evidence, which the court found unconvincing.
  • Key witnesses, including the victim's girlfriend, did not support the prosecution's claims.
  • The court noted that the investigation appeared to be based on suspicion rather than concrete evidence.
  • Medical evidence from the post-mortem was consistent with an accident, further weakening the prosecution's case.

A court in Maharashtra's Thane has acquitted five men in a 2018 case of kidnapping and murder of a man, whose body was allegedly thrown from a local train, observing that the prosecution failed to prove the chain of circumstantial evidence.

Principal District and Sessions Judge S B Agrawal, in his judgment delivered on Wednesday, cleared Ravi Ashok Choudhary (37), Rajendraprasad Shivyadnya Tiwari (47), Sanjivkumar Upadhyay (38), Ashokkumar Shukla (40), and Ramashankar Tiwari (28) of all charges, including murder and criminal conspiracy.

 

The prosecution alleged that the victim, Surendra Mishra, was murdered because of his love affair with the daughter of accused Rajendraprasad Tiwari.

The prosecution claimed that Mishra was lured to a garage in Mulund in Mumbai, and was killed after being assaulted with a wooden log. After that his body was transported in a three-wheeler to the Mulund railway station, and taken in a local train and thrown on the railway tracks between Khadavli and Washind stations.

Insufficient Evidence and Witness Testimony

However, the court found the evidence insufficient to link the accused to the crime.

"At the outset, it would be apposite to mention that entire case of the prosecution is based on the circumstantial evidence and none of the witnesses examined by the prosecution, any which way and at any place, witnessed the incident," the court said.

The prime witnesses, including the victim's girlfriend and adjacent shop owners, did not support the prosecution's theory, it said.

Doubts Raised on Investigation

"It appears that it is only on the basis of suspicion, all the investigation has been carried out since inception...In fact, the motive attributed is also not clearly and cogently proved. There is no evidence to show that the victim and accused were last seen together," the court added.

The medical evidence from the post-mortem notes is also consistent with (the theory of) accident and considering all the aforesaid circumstances, the parameters for bringing home the guilt of accused that are required to be met by the prosecution in a case based on circumstantial evidence cannot be said to be made out, it said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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