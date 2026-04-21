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Auto Driver Acquitted In Sexual Assault Case As Victim Untraceable

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 21, 2026 16:46 IST

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An auto rickshaw driver in Thane has been acquitted of sexual assault charges after the victim and her mother could not be located during the trial, leading to the collapse of the prosecution's case.

Photograph: Pixabay.com

Photograph: Pixabay.com

Key Points

  • A special court in Thane acquitted an auto rickshaw driver accused of sexual assault.
  • The acquittal occurred because the victim and her mother were untraceable during the trial.
  • The victim had initially claimed inappropriate physical contact with the accused.
  • The court emphasised the victim's testimony as crucial in sexual assault cases.

A special court here has acquitted an auto rickshaw driver accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in 2020 as the victim and her mother remained untraceable during the trial.

Court's Reasoning for Acquittal

Ruby U Malvankar, special judge for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, absolved Ajay alias Langda alias Sonu Omprakash Tiwari of all charges in the judgement passed on April 17. The order copy became available on Tuesday.

 

As per the First Information Report, the girl went missing from home in April 2020. She later turned up at the police station and claimed that she was in a relationship with Tiwari who had taken her to Bhayandar and made inappropriate physical contact.

But the prosecution's case collapsed in the court as neither the girl nor her mother could be traced afterwards.

Importance of Victim's Testimony

"In a case of sexual assault, the prime and important witnesses for the prosecution can nobody else other than the victim herself. However, apparently the first informant and victim were repeatedly issued witness summons and as per the reports, both of them could not be found," the court noted.

The court therefore ordered the acquittal of the accused, who had been arrested in July 2020 and released on bail in November 2020.

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO Act) aims to protect children from sexual abuse and exploitation. Cases under this act often rely heavily on the testimony of the victim, making their presence in court crucial for prosecution. When key witnesses are untraceable, it can significantly weaken the prosecution's ability to prove the charges.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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