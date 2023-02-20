News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Uddhav lost 'bow and arrow' symbol because...: Assam CM

Uddhav lost 'bow and arrow' symbol because...: Assam CM

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: February 20, 2023 10:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Days after a controversy over Assam government claims about the existence of ‘Bhimashankar Jyotirling' in the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday asserted that the mythological site is situated in ancient Kamrup in Assam.

Photograph: @himantabiswa/Twitter

During a visit to the ‘Bhimashankar Dham Jyotirlinga Temple' at Pamohi in Guwahati, Sarma said the advent of ‘Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga' took place in ‘Kamrup Pradesh' as per the ‘Shiva Puran'.

"The ‘puran' has descriptions of Dakini hill, Kamrup and the king of Kamrup. It is clearly written in the ‘Shiv Puran' that ‘Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga' is in Kamrup.

"… This is our belief... Maharashtra may have its beliefs. Other places in India also have their beliefs regarding Lord Shiva," he told reporters in Guwahati.

 

A controversy had recently erupted with leaders from Maharashtra cutting across political lines objecting to an Assam government advertisement with the claims.

Traditionally, the Shiva temple at Bhimashankar near Pune is considered to be the sixth of the 12 ‘Jyotirlingas' in the country.

According to Hindu mythology, the places from where Lord Shiva emerged are known as ‘Jyotirlingas'.

"There is no need for any controversy. Lord Shiva is everywhere in India and this shows the strength of the Indian ‘Sanatani' culture. This Bhimashankar temple has been here for thousands of years…” Sarma said.

The CM also said according to him, the Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray faction lost its symbol as a fallout of the ‘Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga' episode.

"I feel that is why Shiv Sena's symbol vanished. Does anyone play politics with God? I cannot tell this scientifically, but from the point of my belief, I can say that they faced a problem the very next day," Sarma said.

The Election Commission had on Friday recognised Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena, and ordered allocation of the 'bow and arrow' poll symbol to it, delivering a big blow to Uddhav, whose father Bal Thackeray founded the outfit in 1966.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Mogambo khush hua': Uddhav taunts Shah on EC order
'Mogambo khush hua': Uddhav taunts Shah on EC order
Pawar 'won't get involved' in Sena symbol row
Pawar 'won't get involved' in Sena symbol row
'EC's percentage formula is tricky'
'EC's percentage formula is tricky'
'We Want To Develop Dharavi Like Hong Kong'
'We Want To Develop Dharavi Like Hong Kong'
'4th incident since 2014': Stones pelted on Owaisi home
'4th incident since 2014': Stones pelted on Owaisi home
Are These 2023's Hottest Dusky Women?
Are These 2023's Hottest Dusky Women?
Aus captain Cummins flies home due to family illness
Aus captain Cummins flies home due to family illness
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

EC's decision on Sena symbol a Rs 2,000cr deal: Raut

EC's decision on Sena symbol a Rs 2,000cr deal: Raut

Maha fumes as Assam claims 6th Jyotirlinga in ad

Maha fumes as Assam claims 6th Jyotirlinga in ad

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances