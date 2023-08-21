News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » T'gana poll: BRS names candidates; KCR to contest from 2 seats

T'gana poll: BRS names candidates; KCR to contest from 2 seats

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: August 21, 2023 16:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bharat Rashtra Samithi President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday announced the candidate list for 115 of 119 seats for the upcoming assembly polls.

Rao, who is also known as KCR, will contest from Gajwel and Kamareddy constituencies in the state assembly polls expected to be held towards the end of the year.

According to KCR, candidates have been changed in only seven assembly constituencies.

The BRS chief also said that the party would release its manifesto on October 16 in Warangal.

"BRS will win between 95-105 seats out of the total of 119 in the upcoming assembly polls," Rao told reporters at a press conference.

 

He asserted that the BRS's friendship with Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen will continue.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter) after the release of the candidates' list, BRS MLC K Kavitha, who is the daughter of Chandrasekhar Rao, said it reflected the people's faith in the chief minister's leadership and the BRS's governance.

"Our leader KCR Garu announced 115 exceptional candidates for the forthcoming Assembly elections out of 119 seats. It truly is a testament to the people's faith in CM KCR Garu's courageous leadership and the impactful governance of the @BRSparty. We humbly seek the blessings of people of Telangana!!," the tweet said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
BJP Ready To Oust KCR In Telangana
BJP Ready To Oust KCR In Telangana
35 BRS leaders join Congress ahead of Telangana polls
35 BRS leaders join Congress ahead of Telangana polls
Who Will Modi Pick For Assembly Polls Later This Year?
Who Will Modi Pick For Assembly Polls Later This Year?
MF Guru: 'Want Rs 50L for my child's education'
MF Guru: 'Want Rs 50L for my child's education'
Welcome, buddy!: Chandrayaan-2 welcomes Chandrayaan-3
Welcome, buddy!: Chandrayaan-2 welcomes Chandrayaan-3
'No doors are closed on anyone'
'No doors are closed on anyone'
Insolvency cases: Govt for faster admission at NCLT
Insolvency cases: Govt for faster admission at NCLT
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

How Odds Stack Up In 5 State Polls

How Odds Stack Up In 5 State Polls

BJP names MP, Chh'garh candidates before poll dates

BJP names MP, Chh'garh candidates before poll dates

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances