India launches Op Sindoor, hits 9 terror sites in Pak, PoK

India launches Op Sindoor, hits 9 terror sites in Pak, PoK

Last updated on: May 07, 2025 02:32 IST

India carried out Operation Sindoor, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir after Tuesday midnight.

IMAGE: The Indian Army tweeted this image of Operation Sindoor. Photograph: Courtesy, @adgpi/X

India targeted the terror infrastructure from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed, the Indian Army said.     

Altogether, nine sites have been targeted, it said.

 

"Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution," the Indian Army said. 

"These steps come in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered. We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable," it said.

There will be a detailed briefing on ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, later today, the ministry of defence said.

Following this announcement, the Indian Army tweeted, "Justice is Served. Jai Hind".

 

 

