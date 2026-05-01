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Home  » News » Pakistan Security Forces Kill 13 Terrorists Near Afghanistan Border

Pakistan Security Forces Kill 13 Terrorists Near Afghanistan Border

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 01, 2026 13:24 IST

Pakistani security forces neutralised 13 terrorists near the Afghanistan border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat terrorism amid rising violence in the region.

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points

  • Pakistani security forces killed 13 terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa along the Afghanistan border.
  • The terrorists belonged to Fitna-al-Khwarij, a term used for the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).
  • Operations took place in Mohmand and North Waziristan districts, thwarting infiltration attempts.
  • Pakistan urges the Afghan Taliban to prevent the use of Afghan soil for terrorism against Pakistan.
  • Terrorist attacks in Pakistan, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, have increased significantly in 2025.

At least 13 terrorists have been killed by Pakistani security forces along the Afghanistan border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military's media wing said on Friday.

The terrorists, belonging to Fitna-al-Khwarij, were killed in Mohmand and North Waziristan districts on April 28 and 29, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

 

Fitna al-Khawarij is a term the state uses to refer to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Border Security Operations

In Mohmand district, movement of a group of khwarij trying to infiltrate through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border was picked up by the security forces.

The troops effectively engaged the group and eight khwarij were killed, the statement said.

In another engagement, the troops effectively foiled another infiltration attempt by a group of khwarij along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in North Waziristan district and after intense fire exchange, five terrorists were neutralised.

Sanitisation operations were being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area.

Pakistan's Counter-Terrorism Efforts

The statement highlighted that the counter-terrorism campaign under the vision "Azm-e-Istehkam," approved by the Federal Apex Committee on the National Action Plan, will continue at full pace.

"The Afghan Taliban regime must fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by khwarij and involvement of its citizens in terrorism inside Pakistan," the statement added.

Rising Militant Violence

Despite record militant deaths, Pakistan saw a sharp escalation in militant violence in 2025, with terrorist attacks rising by 34 per cent and terrorism-related fatalities increasing by 21 per cent year on year, according to a report released by the Islamabad-based Pak Institute for Peace Studies.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in particular has seen a rise in terrorist attacks in the past year.

According to the Annual Security Report 2025 from the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), the province recorded a significant surge in violence last year as "fatalities rose from 1,620 in 2024 to 2,331 in 2025".

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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