Rediff.com  » News » 2 terrorists killed in J-K; US-made rifle recovered

2 terrorists killed in J-K; US-made rifle recovered

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 11, 2022 15:10 IST
Top Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist Kaiser Koka was among two ultras killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

The encounter broke out at Wandakpora in Awantipora area after security forces launched a cordon and search operation, a police official said.

 

"#Terrorist Kaiser Koka #neutralised. Identification of 2nd terrorist being ascertained. #Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 01 USA made rifle (M-4 Carbine), 01 pistol and other materials have been recovered," a police spokesman tweeted.

Koka was wanted in many terror-related incidents, the official said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
